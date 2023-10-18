Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings call here Here's how you can tune into Tesla's Q3 2023 earnings call.

The time for quarterly financial news has arrived, and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is set to share its Q3 2023 report today. Following the release of that report, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results and field questions from investors. These calls usually provide additional insight to the company’s operations, so here’s how you can listen to Tesla’s (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings call.

Tesla’s Q3 2023 earnings call will start on October 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel and will upload it to our YouTube channel following its conclusion. Tesla will be streaming the call on its investor relations website, but you’re required to register your name and email to gain access.

Most recently, Tesla reported 435,059 vehicle deliveries in Q3, putting the company on pace to miss analyst expectations. It’s likely that Tesla wanted to get ahead of the news before it comes out in today’s report. It’ll be interesting to see if executives speak more to this topic on the call. As with every Tesla call, we’ll be listening to hear if CEO Elon Musk makes an appearance. Despite saying he would be stepping away from the majority of earnings calls several quarters ago, Musk has appeared on numerous Tesla calls since.

That's how you can listen to the Q3 2023 earnings call. For all of the news out of the report itself, pay a visit to our Tesla topic page.