New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings call here

Here's how you can tune into Tesla's Q3 2023 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

The time for quarterly financial news has arrived, and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is set to share its Q3 2023 report today. Following the release of that report, the company will hold an earnings call to further discuss those results and field questions from investors. These calls usually provide additional insight to the company’s operations, so here’s how you can listen to Tesla’s (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings call.

Listen to the Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2023 earnings call

Tesla’s Q3 2023 earnings call will start on October 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel and will upload it to our YouTube channel following its conclusion. Tesla will be streaming the call on its investor relations website, but you’re required to register your name and email to gain access.

Most recently, Tesla reported 435,059 vehicle deliveries in Q3, putting the company on pace to miss analyst expectations. It’s likely that Tesla wanted to get ahead of the news before it comes out in today’s report. It’ll be interesting to see if executives speak more to this topic on the call. As with every Tesla call, we’ll be listening to hear if CEO Elon Musk makes an appearance. Despite saying he would be stepping away from the majority of earnings calls several quarters ago, Musk has appeared on numerous Tesla calls since.

That’s how you can listen to the Q3 2023 earnings call. For all of the news out of the report itself, pay a visit to our Tesla topic page. Stick with Shacknews for all of your finance news as it relates to the tech and EV industries.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola