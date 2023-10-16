ShackStream: The Fabulous Fear Machine has us crafting spooky legends on Indie-licious A device that can place urban legends and sow fear to gain power sounds like it will make for a very spooky episode of Indie-licious!

We haven’t gotten into a lot of scary games this spooky season on Indie-licious, but that’s to not say there aren’t some frightfully good indie titles out there this season, including The Fabulous Fear Machine. Fear is in the mind, isn’t it? Well we’re going to help move the hearts and minds along with a device that places urban legends where they will affect the most people. Can we harness the energy of fear and become an unstoppable force?

The Fabulous Fear Machine comes to us from the developers at Fictiorama Games. The game launched on October 4, 2023 and is currently only available on PC. In this game, you stumble upon the titular fear machine, a fortune teller arcade machine with the power to incite fear as you command it to. By placing spooky legends where they will most flourish in the world, you power up the machine with the fear of the masses. Just beware: other forces are at work that are looking to thwart you.

Join us as we play The Fabulous Fear Machine on today’s spooky episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we like to thank those who tune into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your support and viewership help us to continue to make these livestreams possible and bring you the best content we can. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can even do the subscribing for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription you can use as you please each month. If you throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Fear is in the mind of the beholder, so they say. If that’s true, we’re going to need the people at large to start beholding big time as we go live with The Fabulous Fear Machine on today’s episode of Indie-licious. Tune in and watch!