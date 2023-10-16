Pete Hines announces retirement from Bethesda Bethesda's SVP of Global Marketing & Communications is leaving the company.

Bethesda’s Pete Hines has long been one of the most recognizable faces in game development. The SVP of Global Marketing & Communications and Head of Publishing at the now Microsoft-owned studio oversaw the release of games like Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Starfield during his time at the company. That legendary run will now come to an end, as Pete Hines has announced his retirement from Bethesda Softworks.

Pete Hines’ retirement was announced in a statement from Bethesda this morning. The studio thanked Hines for his many contributions behind the scenes during his 24-year run at the studio. Hines also released his own statement, in which he reflected on his time at Bethesda and his decision to step away.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

After 24 years, I have decided my time at Bethesda Softworks has come to an end. I am retiring and will begin an exciting new chapter of my life exploring interests and passions, donating my time where I can, and taking more time to enjoy life. This was not a decision I came to easily or quickly, but after an amazing career, culminating in the incredible launch of Starfield, it feels like the time is right.

This is certainly not goodbye by any means. My love of Bethesda and its people has never wavered, and I will never stop being part of this incredible community we have grown. Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of fans I’ve gotten to meet and talk to over the last 24 years. Your energy, creativity, and support has been such a big part of my journey. I look forward to experiencing the next part of the adventure alongside you.

Working with the amazing people, teams, and studios at Bethesda has been the greatest experience of my life. I’m incredibly proud of everything we have done together, and I’m genuinely excited to see the amazing things they will create next.

This news comes just over a month after the release of Starfield, Bethesda’s first new IP in two decades. It also marks the first major shakeup in leadership at Bethesda since its acquisition by Microsoft in 2020.