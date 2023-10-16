New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pete Hines announces retirement from Bethesda

Bethesda's SVP of Global Marketing & Communications is leaving the company.
Donovan Erskine
7

Bethesda’s Pete Hines has long been one of the most recognizable faces in game development. The SVP of Global Marketing & Communications and Head of Publishing at the now Microsoft-owned studio oversaw the release of games like Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Starfield during his time at the company. That legendary run will now come to an end, as Pete Hines has announced his retirement from Bethesda Softworks.

Pete Hines’ retirement was announced in a statement from Bethesda this morning. The studio thanked Hines for his many contributions behind the scenes during his 24-year run at the studio. Hines also released his own statement, in which he reflected on his time at Bethesda and his decision to step away.

A Starfield player overlooking a barren planet landscape.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

This news comes just over a month after the release of Starfield, Bethesda’s first new IP in two decades. It also marks the first major shakeup in leadership at Bethesda since its acquisition by Microsoft in 2020.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

