Pete Hines announces retirement from Bethesda
Bethesda's SVP of Global Marketing & Communications is leaving the company.
Bethesda’s Pete Hines has long been one of the most recognizable faces in game development. The SVP of Global Marketing & Communications and Head of Publishing at the now Microsoft-owned studio oversaw the release of games like Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Starfield during his time at the company. That legendary run will now come to an end, as Pete Hines has announced his retirement from Bethesda Softworks.
Pete Hines’ retirement was announced in a statement from Bethesda this morning. The studio thanked Hines for his many contributions behind the scenes during his 24-year run at the studio. Hines also released his own statement, in which he reflected on his time at Bethesda and his decision to step away.
This news comes just over a month after the release of Starfield, Bethesda’s first new IP in two decades. It also marks the first major shakeup in leadership at Bethesda since its acquisition by Microsoft in 2020.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Pete Hines announces retirement from Bethesda
