Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 13: Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost preparation

Destiny 2 is getting ready for one of its biggest events of the year. The Festival of the Lost begins again next week. If you're not on board the Destiny 2 train, that's totally fine. This weekend's deals can get you started on Lightfall, which is half off or more across numerous retailers.
Elsewhere, the deals on Elden Ring are still going strong for another week. Plus, the Ubisoft Store has a first-time discount on The Crew Motorfest. GamesPlanet still has the best from the Star Wars series. GOG.com is celebrating classic Ubisoft. Finally, the Humble Store has some scary games available, which include some discounts on Resident Evil 4 and Remnant 2.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Blazing Sails - FREE until 10/19
- Q.U.B.E. Ultimate Bundle - FREE until 10/19
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $12.74 (25% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Definitive Series - $16.99 (66% off)
Fanatical
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.18 (58% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Deliver Us Mars [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.84 (87% off)
- Soulstice [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $10.39 (48% off)
Gamebillet
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.95 (19% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.38 (41% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $43.59 (27% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $24.98 (38% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $19.29 (52% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.89 (60% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $17.99 (28% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $10.55 (30% off)
- Solar Ash [Steam] - $21.11 (47% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
GamesPlanet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $21.99 (37% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $6.90 (77% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One - $8.99 (80% off)
- Brutal Legend - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.69 (83% off)
- Assassin's Creed Director's Cut - $5.99 (70% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.03 (87% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $13 or more to get STASIS: Bone Totem, Bendy and the Dark Revival, the Alan Wake Collector's Edition, Hidden Deep, Tormented Souls, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Pathologic 2, and Moons of Madness. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Tekken 7, Code Vein, Katamari Damacy REROLL, God Eater 3, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, .hack//G.U. Last Recode, and Pac-Man Museum+. These activate on Steam.
Pay $3 or more to get Stick Fight: The Game and ROUNDS. Pay $6 or more to also receive Boomerang Fu and Ultimate Chicken Horse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, KeyWe, Heavenly Bodies, and PlateUp! These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Fae Tactics, Ikenfell, and Ring of Pain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Void Bastards, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Archvale, and Unsighted. Pay $14 or more to also receive Dodgeball Academia, The Wild At Heart, and Moonscars. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Survive the Terror
- Resident Evil 4 Remake [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- SOMA [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Survive the Terror Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- The Crew Motorfest - $55.99 (20% off)
- Trials Rising - $4.00 (80% off)
- Steep - $4.50 (85% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- High on Life - $39.59 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $25.99 (35% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Elden Ring - $39.59 (34% off)
- Park Beyond - $29.49 (41% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $39.64 (38% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $41.57 (49% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Battlefield 2042 - $9.59 (84% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/16)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $32.95 (34% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.93 (88% off)
- Tropico 6 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 13: Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost preparation