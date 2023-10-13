New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 13: Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost preparation

Get ready for the Festival of the Lost by picking up Destiny 2: Lightfall on sale this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
Destiny 2 is getting ready for one of its biggest events of the year. The Festival of the Lost begins again next week. If you're not on board the Destiny 2 train, that's totally fine. This weekend's deals can get you started on Lightfall, which is half off or more across numerous retailers.

Elsewhere, the deals on Elden Ring are still going strong for another week. Plus, the Ubisoft Store has a first-time discount on The Crew Motorfest. GamesPlanet still has the best from the Star Wars series. GOG.com is celebrating classic Ubisoft. Finally, the Humble Store has some scary games available, which include some discounts on Resident Evil 4 and Remnant 2.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code OCT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $13 or more to get STASIS: Bone Totem, Bendy and the Dark Revival, the Alan Wake Collector's Edition, Hidden Deep, Tormented Souls, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Pathologic 2, and Moons of Madness. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Tekken 7, Code Vein, Katamari Damacy REROLL, God Eater 3, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, .hack//G.U. Last Recode, and Pac-Man Museum+. These activate on Steam.

Pay $3 or more to get Stick Fight: The Game and ROUNDS. Pay $6 or more to also receive Boomerang Fu and Ultimate Chicken Horse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, KeyWe, Heavenly Bodies, and PlateUp! These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Fae Tactics, Ikenfell, and Ring of Pain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Void Bastards, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Archvale, and Unsighted. Pay $14 or more to also receive Dodgeball Academia, The Wild At Heart, and Moonscars. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

