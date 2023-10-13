Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 13: PlayStation Fall Savings

It's the fall season and PlayStation is ready to help you save. The Fall Savings sale features some of the best third-party titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, Immortals of Aveum, and many more. Plus, it's the first major discount for Madden NFL 24 in case you want to get ready for the rest of the football season.

If that's not enough, PlayStation Plus members have their own sale this weekend just for them. Xbox owners can find the latest games during this weekend's Harvest and Wish List sales. Finally, Nintendo has deals on some more recent hits like the Moving Out bundle, Dredge, and Storyteller.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

