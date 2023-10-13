Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 13: PlayStation Fall Savings

It's the fall season and PlayStation is ready to help you save. The Fall Savings sale features some of the best third-party titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, Immortals of Aveum, and many more. Plus, it's the first major discount for Madden NFL 24 in case you want to get ready for the rest of the football season.
If that's not enough, PlayStation Plus members have their own sale this weekend just for them. Xbox owners can find the latest games during this weekend's Harvest and Wish List sales. Finally, Nintendo has deals on some more recent hits like the Moving Out bundle, Dredge, and Storyteller.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition - $52.49 (30% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin The Source Saga - $32.99 (45% off)
- SnowRunner 1-Anniversary Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- The Crew Motorfest - $47.99 (20% off)
- Harvest Sale
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $46.89 (33% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $47.99 (20% off)
- After Us - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $40.19 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 + Moving Out - $33.74 (25% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $17.99 (40% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $26.39 (67% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Harvest Sale.
- Wish List Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $58.49 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $32.99 (45% off)
- Atomic Heart - $48.99 (30% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Gang Beasts - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Wish List Sale.
- ID@Xbox Family Sale
- Stray - $22.49 (25% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- LEGO Builder's Journey - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Soundfall - $7.49 (70% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- A Boy and His Blob - $6.49 (35% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $9.99 (50% off)
- New Super Lucky's Tale - $8.99 (70% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Family Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Elden Ring - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $55.99 (20% off)
- PlayStation Plus Exclusive Weekend Offer (Only PS Plus members are eligible for these deals)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $29.39 (58% off)
- Returnal - $29.39 (58% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End + Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (75% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $27.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tchia - $19.49 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $18.74 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.95 (32% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- More from the PlayStation Plus Exclusive Weekend Offer.
- Fall Savings
- Madden NFL 24 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $45.49 (35% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space - $41.99 (40% off)
- WrestleQuest - $20.99 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tchia: Oleti Edition - $22.74 (35% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $46.89 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $27.99 (60% off)
- Wild Hearts - $38.49 (45% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $35.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sifu - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Among Us - $3.49 (30% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $35.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Escape Academy - $11.99 (40% off)
- Frostpunk Complete Collection - $8.99 (80% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $8.84 (41% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Fall Savings Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- The Callisto Protocol - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 22 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Weird West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Moving Out 2 + Moving Out - $33.74 (25% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- WB Games Great Family Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Neon White - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sifu - $23.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $24.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $12.49 (50% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Pathless - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 13: PlayStation Fall Savings