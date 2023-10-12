Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 111 A24 is going blockbuster and Daredevil is starting over from scratch on this week's PGTC.

Thursday is here once again, which means its time for Pop! Goes the Culture! It's Shacknews' movie and TV news discussion show, so join hosts Donovan and Greg as they break down the latest in entertainment.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

While the WGA was recently able to secure a new deal for writers, SAG-AFTRA's talks with the AMPTP have stalled after the studios refused to provide a counteroffer to the guild's latest proposal. We'll also be digging into the news that A24 wants to expand into larger film productions.

