EA Sports FC Tactical is a turn-based mobile spinoff coming to iOS & Android in 2024 Deviating from the hands-on action of the regular EA Sports FC, EA's mobile spinoff will have you assemble squads and strategize with them in turn-based matches.

EA Sports FC 24 has launched, ushering in EA’s new era of soccer titles without the FIFA branding, but it looks like this shift is going to stretch to more than just the main games. EA has also announced a mobile spinoff that transfers EA Sports FC into a turn-based experience. EA Sports FC Tactical set to launch in January 2024 on iOS and Android devices and pre-registration for the app is available now.

Electronic Arts announced EA Sports FC Tactical in a press release on the company’s website on October 11, 2023. According to the announcement, EA Sports FC Tactical will be a turn-based mobile game, set to launch on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play respectively on January 18, 2024. Fans can pre-register for the game now on their preferred device. When it launches, players will partake in building their squad from over 5,000 real-world players across 10 worldwide leagues.

EA Sports FC Tactical will trade real-time play on the pitch with turn-based strategy and decision making as you make defensive and offensive plays against online and offline opponents.

Source: Electronic Arts

As players build their squads, train them up, and create their strategy, they’ll be able to engage in single-player and multiplayer matches and challenges, which will play out in turn-based fashion, as shared in the release:

Tactical emphasises in-game strategies, such as stamina and power-play management. Matches are simulated, with turn-based opportunities to defend, attack, perform skill moves, and make attempts on target, resulting in authentic football action like never before.

EA Sports FC Tactical marks an interesting twist as Electronic Arts enters an era of soccer games without FIFA, going as far as to delist previously available EA Sports FIFA games.

With EA Sports FC Tactical set to launch in January 2024 on mobile devices, it will be interesting to see how it plays out as a companion to the mainline soccer title. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to its release next year.