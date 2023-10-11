Windjammers 2 gets full crossplay, new characters & Training Mode in free update Jamma GX03 and Anna Szalinski join the Windjammers 2 roster along with a customizable Training Mode and reworked online system including crossplay.

Windjammers 2 came out in January 2022, but Dotemu has a big new spread of content for the game this week, and it’s all free. The game just got a massive new free update, and with it came two brand-new characters to join the roster, a new customizable Training Mode to practice your skills on the various courts, and an overhaul of the online system, which now includes full crossplay. The update is out now on all available platforms.

Dotemu shared the release of its free update for Windjammers 2 in a new trailer put out for the game on October 11, 2023. Hailing from Poland, Anna Szalinski brings a strong arm to the heavy division in the game. She’s got a mean throw, and the power to push an opponent right back into their goal. Even if they can weather the storm, she can overwhelm them with her direction-changing special shot. Meanwhile, Jamma GX03 is a Windjamming robot from parts unknown, utilizing superior technology to defeat foes with a solid balance of speed and trickery.

Anna Szalinski and Jamma GX03 join the Windjammers 2 roster today alongside a new Training Mode and online system overhaul.

Source: Dotemu

Perhaps just important are the Training Mode and online system overhaul. Windjammers 2 now allows players to go in to Training Mode and set a multitude of conditions, including the particular court, CPU levels, filled or empty special gauges, and more to flesh out your playstyle and work on upping your game. You’ll need it for the overhauled online system that brings full crossplay in. Players can now compete with each other from any platform. That’s not all, though. You can also enjoy dedicated lobbies and watch others play in the new Spectator Mode.

Windjammers 2 had already won our hearts when we reviewed it for its beautiful animation and intense competitive gameplay. With this new free update, it looks like a good thing just got even better.