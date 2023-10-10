Where to find the Witcher 3 phone Easter egg - Cyberpunk 2077 Here's where you can listen to a reference to The Witcher 3 in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is full of secrets and Easter eggs for players to find, including several to be discovered in the newly added Dogtown district. One such Easter egg makes reference to developer CD Projekt RED’s previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This guide will explain where to go to find the Witcher 3 Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3 phone Easter egg location

The Easter egg involves a pay phone in Dogtown that will play a tune from The Witcher 3 upon dialing a certain number. Players can find this phone shortly after starting the Phantom Liberty DLC and entering Dogtown.



Source: CD Projekt RED

To find the Witcher 3 Easter egg, start by heading to Dogtown. You will need to find and enter the Capitan Caliente restaurant, which is just southwest of the Heavy Hearts Club (the big neon pyramid). We’ve marked the location on the map below.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Players visit this Capitan Caliente location as part of the Phantom Liberty quest Lucretia My Reflection. In the hallway of the restaurant, push the shelf out of the way to reveal a pay phone on the wall. Beside the phone are several phone numbers written on various sticky notes. The numbers on the note to the far right are the ones you will want to dial for the Easter egg.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Pick up the phone and dial 5745552377 or 8077555282. Either number should work. When the call connects, you will hear a song from The Witcher 3 begin to play. Johnny will smirk and give a thumbs up. If you call the other numbers on the wall, you can hear a remix of the Samurai song Never Fade Away instead, and Johnny’s reaction will be a bit different.

While you're in Dogtown, be sure to check out the John Wick Easter egg as well. For more gameplay tips, head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide.