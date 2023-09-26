How to find the John Wick gun crate Easter egg - Cyberpunk 2077 Here's where you can find a nod to Baba Yaga himself in Cyberpunk 2077's new Dogtown district.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has hidden a handful of Easter eggs for players to discover all throughout the game, with most of them cropping up in the newly added Dogtown district. Players who own the expansion can find a nifty reference to Baba Yaga himself, John Wick. The Easter egg comes in the form of a gun crate in Dogtown that is a clear reference to the ruthless former hitman.

John Wick gun crate location

To find the John Wick Easter egg, make your way to the EBM Petrochem Stadium in Dogtown. This is where the Black Market vendors are located. Fast travel to the EBM Petrochem Stadium terminal and enter the market.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Once at the Black Market, look for a weapon vendor named Sofia. She’s the one with guns and ammo boxes strewn about all over the floor of her shop, not far from the entrance near the fast travel terminal.



Source: CD Projekt RED

While facing Sofia, pass around the right side of the counter and go toward the back wall, where a gold-framed painting is propped up against the wall. On the floor in front of the painting is a gun case with a metal label that reads “For Mr. Wick.” As soon as you approach, Johnny Silverhand will appear on the boxes nearby to make a brief comment.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Although the case unfortunately does not contain anything, it is still neat to find a John Wick reference in Cyberpunk 2077. The aside from Johnny was a nice touch given that Keanu Reeves portrays both characters. Head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide for more gameplay tips and Easter eggs.