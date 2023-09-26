New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to find the John Wick gun crate Easter egg - Cyberpunk 2077

Here's where you can find a nod to Baba Yaga himself in Cyberpunk 2077's new Dogtown district.
Larryn Bell
Larryn Bell
CD Projekt RED
1

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has hidden a handful of Easter eggs for players to discover all throughout the game, with most of them cropping up in the newly added Dogtown district. Players who own the expansion can find a nifty reference to Baba Yaga himself, John Wick. The Easter egg comes in the form of a gun crate in Dogtown that is a clear reference to the ruthless former hitman.

John Wick gun crate location

To find the John Wick Easter egg, make your way to the EBM Petrochem Stadium in Dogtown. This is where the Black Market vendors are located. Fast travel to the EBM Petrochem Stadium terminal and enter the market.

A screenshot of the Cyberpunk 2077 map with a marker on the weapon shop in Dogtown stadium.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Once at the Black Market, look for a weapon vendor named Sofia. She’s the one with guns and ammo boxes strewn about all over the floor of her shop, not far from the entrance near the fast travel terminal.

A screenshot of the gun vendor Sofia at her shop in Dogtown.

Source: CD Projekt RED

While facing Sofia, pass around the right side of the counter and go toward the back wall, where a gold-framed painting is propped up against the wall. On the floor in front of the painting is a gun case with a metal label that reads “For Mr. Wick.” As soon as you approach, Johnny Silverhand will appear on the boxes nearby to make a brief comment. 

A screenshot of the John Wick gun case in Cyberpunk 2077.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Although the case unfortunately does not contain anything, it is still neat to find a John Wick reference in Cyberpunk 2077. The aside from Johnny was a nice touch given that Keanu Reeves portrays both characters. Head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide for more gameplay tips and Easter eggs.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Larryn is a freelance contributor who creates video game guides and reviews for Shacknews and has more than a decade of experience covering games across various outlets. When she's not gaming, Larryn can often be found watering houseplants, playing D&D, or teaching her cats new tricks.

