Shacknews Jam Fall 2023 announced with 'Blood' theme Romsteady's Shacknews Jam Fall 2023 is open now for submissions.

Game jams are a staple here in the Shacknews community, with so many developers coming together to share original projects, typically following a specific theme. The Shacknews Jam Fall 2023 is currently underway, and the theme is Blood.

RomSteady, a mainstay in the Shacknews community and organizer of these game jams, announced the Shacknews Jam Fall 2023 on the event's itch.io page. Submissions for the game jam are open now and will close on October 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The theme is Blood, and entrants are encouraged to interpret that theme however they see fit.

Rental Rundown finished in first place for both Developer's and Editor's Choice at the Shacknews Jam Spring 2023.

The Shacknews Jam Fall 2023 has a $1,200 prize pool. The top three places for both the Developer’s Choice and Editor’s Choice categories will receive $300, $200, and $100 USD, respectively. At the Shacknews Spring Jam earlier this year, Rental Rundown finished in first place for both Developer’s and Editor’s Choice.

As stated on the event page, “the goal of the jam is to highlight the creativity of budding and experienced game developers who frequent the Shacknews Chatty, as well as grow the Shacknews community. Games will be rated on Fun and Use of Theme.”

If you have any additional questions about the game jam, you can make a post on the community tab of the itch.io page, where RomSteady has been providing answers. Stay tuned as we’ll be reporting the winners of Shacknews Jam Fall 2023 once the votes have been tallied. We look forward to playing your games!