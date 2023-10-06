Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 6: Elden Ring under $40

While new games are going to be coming in rapidly throughout the month of October, Bandai Namco would like you to remember the biggest hit of last year. Elden Ring doesn't go on sale very often, so when it falls to under $40, that's a pretty big deal. You'll find it just a hair under that price on Steam, but be sure to shop around at places like Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and Fanatical, because you might even find it somewhere in the neighborhood of $35.
Elsewhere, Cocoon remains marked down for its launch window, but that window is rapidly closing. The Epic Games Store has the best from Private Division, including the early access build for Kerbal Space Program 2. The Ubisoft Autumn Sale continues for another week. Lastly, take a moment to revisit Psychonauts 2, which is on sale over at GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Godlike Burger - FREE until 10/12
- Fort Solis - $19.49 (22% off)
- Doors: Paradox - $10.04 (33% off)
- Private Division Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Definitive Series - $16.99 (66% off)
Fanatical
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $23.89 (20% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $40.79 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.18 (58% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $10.39 (48% off)
Gamebillet
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.98 (19% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $43.49 (28% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.17 (57% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.89 (60% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $10.95 (63% off)
Gamersgate
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $21.24 (58% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.29 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition [Steam] - $11.86 (74% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $8.41 (79% off)
GamesPlanet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Fort Solis [Steam] - $15.99 (36% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $6.90 (77% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords [Steam] - $2.43 (76% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $8.50 (79% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Bricktales - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Forgotten City - $11.24 (55% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist - $1.49 (90% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $34.97 (42% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $34.80 (65% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $17.23 (71% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.04 (57% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $22.97 (71% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.48 (74% off)
- Bear & Breakfast [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $10.49 (65% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $3 or more to get Stick Fight: The Game and ROUNDS. Pay $6 or more to also receive Boomerang Fu and Ultimate Chicken Horse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, KeyWe, Heavenly Bodies, and PlateUp! These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Fae Tactics, Ikenfell, and Ring of Pain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Void Bastards, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Archvale, and Unsighted. Pay $14 or more to also receive Dodgeball Academia, The Wild At Heart, and Moonscars. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Impostor Factory, Before Your Eyes, and Tales from the Borderlands. Pay $10 or more to also receive Twin Mirror, Beyond: Two Souls, and Beyond a Steel Sky. Pay $18 or more to also receive OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition and New Tales from the Borderlands. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get STRIDE, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $16 or more to also receive After the Fall Deluxe Edition, I Expect You to Die 2, and Propagation: Paradise Hotel. Pay $24 or more to also receive Demeo and Grimlord. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
Pay $1 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf with the Sentry Gun Pack, Fall of Kanak, Sigurd Ironside, Saga of the Great Awakening, Drenn Redblade, and Wrath of the Damned DLC packs. Pay $5 or more to also receive FootLOL: Epic Soccer League, King of Dragon Pass, and INSOMNIA: The Ark. Pay $12 or more to also receive Gravewood High Complete and Organs Please. Pay $15 or more to also receive Tempest Complete Edition, Catizens, and Anvil Saga. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revival: Recolonization. These activate on Steam.
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Procedurally Crafted Adventures Sale
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Conan Chop Chop [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Procedurally Crafted Adventures Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Autumn Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (55% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Autumn Sale.
Steam
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Remnant 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Elden Ring - $39.59 (34% off)
- Park Beyond - $29.49 (41% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $39.64 (38% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $41.57 (49% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 Originals Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $41.99 (30% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- New World - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $23.99 (60% off)
- 30XX - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ooblets - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 10/12)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $32.95 (34% off)
- Dome Keeper - $7.19 (60% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
