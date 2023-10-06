Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 6: Elden Ring under $40

While new games are going to be coming in rapidly throughout the month of October, Bandai Namco would like you to remember the biggest hit of last year. Elden Ring doesn't go on sale very often, so when it falls to under $40, that's a pretty big deal. You'll find it just a hair under that price on Steam, but be sure to shop around at places like Green Man Gaming, GamesPlanet, and Fanatical, because you might even find it somewhere in the neighborhood of $35.

Elsewhere, Cocoon remains marked down for its launch window, but that window is rapidly closing. The Epic Games Store has the best from Private Division, including the early access build for Kerbal Space Program 2. The Ubisoft Autumn Sale continues for another week. Lastly, take a moment to revisit Psychonauts 2, which is on sale over at GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code OCT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $3 or more to get Stick Fight: The Game and ROUNDS. Pay $6 or more to also receive Boomerang Fu and Ultimate Chicken Horse. Pay $10 or more to also receive Lethal League Blaze, KeyWe, Heavenly Bodies, and PlateUp! These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Fae Tactics, Ikenfell, and Ring of Pain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Void Bastards, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Archvale, and Unsighted. Pay $14 or more to also receive Dodgeball Academia, The Wild At Heart, and Moonscars. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Impostor Factory, Before Your Eyes, and Tales from the Borderlands. Pay $10 or more to also receive Twin Mirror, Beyond: Two Souls, and Beyond a Steel Sky. Pay $18 or more to also receive OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition and New Tales from the Borderlands. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get STRIDE, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $16 or more to also receive After the Fall Deluxe Edition, I Expect You to Die 2, and Propagation: Paradise Hotel. Pay $24 or more to also receive Demeo and Grimlord. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Pay $1 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf with the Sentry Gun Pack, Fall of Kanak, Sigurd Ironside, Saga of the Great Awakening, Drenn Redblade, and Wrath of the Damned DLC packs. Pay $5 or more to also receive FootLOL: Epic Soccer League, King of Dragon Pass, and INSOMNIA: The Ark. Pay $12 or more to also receive Gravewood High Complete and Organs Please. Pay $15 or more to also receive Tempest Complete Edition, Catizens, and Anvil Saga. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revival: Recolonization. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.