Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 6: Action and adventure on Xbox

The year is rapidly approaching its end, so take some time to try out some games you might have missed over the course of the summer. PlayStation's Extended Play sale continues for another week and features games like Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC and Remnant 2. But wait, maybe you'd like to play Remnant 2 on Xbox. Fortunately, Xbox's Action Adventure Sale is underway and it features hot new titles like Remnant, WrestleQuest, and Crash Team Rumble.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $16.49 (25% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Action Adventure Sale
- Remnant 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- WrestleQuest - $20.09 (30% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $14.99 (25% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights - $17.49 (75% off)
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Action Adventure Sale.
- Open World Sale
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Necrom - $39.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Pathless - $19.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $14.99 (85% off)
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Open World Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Elden Ring - $39.59 (34% off)
- Extended Play Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores - $14.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.98 (27% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $23.99 (40% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (60% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $27.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $49.69 (29% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic Ultimate Edition - $23.64 (57% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $25.66 (35% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.74 (75% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- The Callisto Protocol - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 22 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Weird West - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Blasphemous 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 + Moving Out - $33.74 (25% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Storyteller - $11.99 (20% off)
- WB Games Great Family Games Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $26.39 (67% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $5.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $3.99 (90% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $23.99 (40% off)
- Session: Skate Sim - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Pathless - $19.99 (50% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
