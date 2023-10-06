Baldur's Gate Hotfix 9 patch notes let the Magic Mirror change your name & hirelings If you want to swap your name, or change up the appearance of your hirelings, you now can as of the latest Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix.

The Magic Mirror in your camp in Baldur’s Gate 3 can do a lot of stuff. It lets you change most of a character’s features at pretty much any time. However, it didn’t work on the Hirelings you could rent from Withers… until now. Larian Studios has deployed Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 9 and the patch notes share that the Magic Mirror will now let you swap the appearance of Withers’ hired hands to make the party you desire, for better or worse. It also lets you change your character’s name, but there are other fixes in Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 9 as well. We’ve got the full details of it here.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 9

Hirelings can be hired by Withers to join your party, and now with Hotfix 9 in Baldur's Gate 3, the Magic Mirror can change their appearance.

Source: Larian Studios

Larian Studios put out Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 9 and its accompanying patch notes on October 6, 2023. The headline features of these notes are the changes to the Magic Mirror. If you’re not happy with the name you chose when you made your character, you can now change it. You can also change your Hirelings bought from Withers, shifting their whole appearances to suit your whims. Larian wants you to be able to make the party of your dreams (or other peoples’ nightmares) and now you arguably can for the most part. The rest of the fixes, updates, and bug squashing can be found below:

CHANGES

You can now use the Magic Mirror on hirelings.

You can now change your name through the Magic Mirror.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when unloading or quickloading a game.

Fixed an issue causing GPU crashes on PS5 Vulkan.

Fixed the Guardian Statue repeatedly falling into a chasm, causing the server to stall.

Fixed a splitscreen issue on PS5 that could cause a black screen when listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed unpreparing spells not removing their buffs if the spell was upcasted.

Fixed buffs being removed by unpreparing spells if the buff came from a different source (e.g. a scroll).

Fixed some character positions and animations breaking if you skip lines in certain dialogues.

Fixed the previews not working correctly in the Accessibility options.

Fixed an issue causing Minthara's romance to unreliably trigger.

Fixed Minthara's dialogue after you kill Orin not triggering properly when you talk to her.

Fixed the Adamantine Splint Armour sometimes making your legs transparent.

Fixed a geometry stretching bug introduced in Hotfix 8 on Vulkan.

Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled.

Fixed Feign Death causing an infinite leave–join combat loop in certain circumstances.

Fixed prices in dialogues not displaying correctly in savegames that were made while the price was on screen.

Optimised the line-of-sight system for entities with no sight range, like items.

That wraps up the details of Baldur’s Gate Hotfix 9. Be sure to check out our other Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage for more news, updates, and guides to aid you in your adventures.