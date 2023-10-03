SteelSeries introduces Alias line of gaming & streaming microphones The SteelSeries Alias and Alias Pro are built for the movement and excitement of gaming while streaming, and compatible with SteelSeries' Sonar sound mixer software.

SteelSeries has come out with a new line of products and this time the peripheral company is focused on making the voices of streamers sound better than ever with the Alias microphones. SteelSeries introduced the Alias line of gaming and streaming mics, kicking off the line with the Alias and Alias Pro microphone. Both mics feature technology specifically designed to capture player voices efficiently in the excitement of gaming and both are compatible with SteelSeries’ Sonar sound mixing software.

SteelSeries officially unveiled the Alias microphone line in a press release, as well as YouTube videos, on October 3, 2023. The Alias microphones start with the basic Alias, which retails at $179.99 USD. Even as the “standard” option, this mic is a broadcast-quality XLR mic that utilizes a custom-built 1” condenser capsule, said to be “3x the size of standard microphone capsules” according to SteelSeries. The mic is built to capture your voice with high quality no matter where you move in your gaming space and delivers 24bit/48kHz sound in turn. It also features a 5-stage LED indicator which can be used to monitor your sound levels and can be customized with a 16.8 million RGB color spectrum to personalize your setup further.

Meanwhile, the SteelSeries Alias Pro is the professional streamer variant of the Alias series. This one is an XLR studio-quality microphone that comes with an XLR Stream Mixer control deck where you can make adjustments to your sound profile on the fly whether on or off the air. The Stream Mixer also features RGB for extra customizability, but it also gives the mic the option to stream to two PCs at once via its USB-C connectivity. The Alias Pro retails at $329.99 USD.

The SteelSeries Alias Pro, which comes with an XLR Stream Mixer control deck and can do dual-PC streaming via USB-C connectivity.

Source: SteelSeries

Both the SteelSeries Alias and Alias Pro also come with compatibility to the Sonar sound software. This allows you to make a sound profile that fits your production as much as you want to customize it, with options for deeper vocals, audio routing, sound tuning, mixing, and noice cancellation via ClearCast AI. You can even connect a SteelSeries Nova headset to both mics via a 3.5mm connection for active voice monitoring.

The SteelSeries Alias and Alias Pro microphones are available now through the SteelSeries website, as well as through SteelSeries’ partnered retailers. Stay tuned for more gaming peripheral and accessory coverage right here at Shacknews.