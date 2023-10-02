ShackStream: Savant - Ascent REMIX lifts us through magical bullet hell on Indie-licious Magic, music, and a wealth of foes await us as we climb the towers of the Alchemist on today's Indie-licious ShackStream!

D-Pad Studio (makers of Owlboy) have come back with a remix of one of its earlier games, sprucing it up and adding new content to make it into a shiny new game, Savant - Ascent REMIX. The remixed version just came out last week and we’re going to be playing today on the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Savant - Ascent REMIX comes to us from D-Pad Studio, which was the developer and publisher of the game. The game officially came out on PC on September 29, 2023, and is currently only available on PC at this time. In this world of magic, we join the mysterious Alchemist, who has discovered a strange orb. However, when the orb unleashes malicious energies, it blows the Alchemist right out of his own tower. He’s going to have to ride the tower’s elevators back to the top and beyond, using his magic to defeat the robotic foes that have taken over in a bullet-hell shooter with a riveting soundtrack by musical artist Savant.

Join us as we play Savant Ascent - REMIX on today’s episode of Indie-licious, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like to thank viewers who tune into ShackStream productions such as Indie-licious. Your support and viewership help us to continue bring you the best livestream content we can, including shows like Pop! Goes the Culture! and Stevetendo. If you want to support our efforts to bring you awesome livestream shows like these and more, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us out a lot and you can even do it for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming and you’ll get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d like to share that free subscription with Shacknews, we’d be happy to have it.

The towers may be tall, but our magic is strong, and the jams are tasty. Join us as we throw everything we’ve got at Savant Ascent - REMIX on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.