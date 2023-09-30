New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - September 30, 2023

It's Saturday. Let's have ourselves another Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's time to jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

You don't know Rick

Get caught up on the biggest Rick & Morty story happening right now.

Bushwhacked fever?

Celebrating (?) 28 years of Bushwhacked.

Trial by Kombat

I thought it was weird to see Punk's name pop up in a Mortal Kombat tournament. It turns out there's a reason for that and it's because he's never really done it before... and despite that, was one of the last two standing anyway.

Pitch Meeting Chapter 4

The latest Pitch Meeting spells out how much John Wick has grown since that first movie... for better and worse.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Bad Bunny!

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, too, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

