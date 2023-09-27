How to increase cyberware capacity - Cyberpunk 2077 Learn what you can do to bump up your cyberware capacity limit so you can equip more chrome in Cyberpunk 2077.

Update 2.0 brought significant changes to a number of core features in Cyberpunk 2077. One notable change is the newly added cyberware capacity limit, which determines how much cyberware your character can handle. You can find your cyberware capacity limit on the left side of the display when visiting a Ripperdoc. Increasing your cyberware capacity allows you to equip more types of cyberware and at better quality. This guide will go over what you can do to increase V’s cyberware capacity in Cyberpunk 2077.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Level up

The most steady and reliable way to increase your cyberware capacity is by leveling up. Of course, this only goes as quickly as you can gain experience, which means completing specific jobs, gigs, and activities. Skill shards are a good way to earn a quick dose of XP, so be sure to grab them when you see them.

Equip specific perks

Alongside adjustments to cyberware came a major overhaul of the perk tree. Perks can now be refunded individually, which allows players to play around with different builds. There are certain perks that will immediately increase your cyberware capacity, making this a quick way to do so if you have perk points to spare.

Renaissance Punk : This perk increases your cyberware capacity by +4 for each Attribute you have at nine or higher. Renaissance Punk is found within the Technical Ability perk tree.

: This perk increases your cyberware capacity by +4 for each Attribute you have at nine or higher. Renaissance Punk is found within the Technical Ability perk tree. Edgerunner: This is the final Perk in the middle path of the Technical Ability perk tree, requiring Attribute Level 20 to obtain. This perk allows you to exceed your cyberware capacity by 50 points, at the cost of -0.5% Max Health per point.



Source: CD Projekt RED

Find cyberware capacity shards

Like skill shards, players can find cyberware capacity shards throughout Night City and beyond, although they are somewhat scarce. As the name implies, cyberware capacity shards grant an immediate increase to your cyberware capacity, similar to the permanent upgrade consumables found in Dogtown. Look for cyberware capacity shards when looting containers and searching the bodies of fallen enemies.

Prioritize engineering

Passive character progression is now broken down into five skills. In order to increase cyberware capacity through skill progression, you will want to rank up the Engineer skill, which offers cyberware capacity increases at Rank 10 and Rank 30. You can rank up in this category by performing tasks that involve tech-related gear, such as tech weapons or grenades. Crafting is another way to level up the Engineer skill, along with finding and using Engineer skill shards. You can buy skill shards in Dogtown at the Black Market, as well as loot them from boxes and bodies.

Now that you know how to increase your cyberware capacity, you can be well on your way to kitting yourself out with new and improved cyberware enhancements. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide for more gameplay tips.