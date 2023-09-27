New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposes the return of Net Neutrality

Rosenworcel opined that 'internet access is a necessity for daily life' and signaled intent to reinstate Net Neutrality.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call
Back in 2018, then-FCC Chairman Ajit Pai used his position to spearhead an effort to end Net Neutrality protections, allowing internet companies to engage in unchecked, anti-consumer practices regarding the pricing of internet and throttling of data based on source. Now, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants to officially put those protections back in place. Rosenworcel issued a statement, proposing the reinstatement of Net Neutrality and calling broadband internet access a “necessity for daily life.”

FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel published her proposal on the FCC website, signaling support for the reinstatement of Net Neutrality. Rosenworcel feels that right now, when there’s a lot of investment going into the internet and with the remnants of the pandemic still active, the time is right:

Ajit Pai in one of his most embarrassing moments during the effort to gut Net Neutrality protections.
Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai went out of his way to gut Net Neutrality protections in weird and embarrassing ways leading up to his exit before the Biden Administration entered the White House in the United States.
Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s proposal to reinstate Net Neutrality comes after previous support of raising standards in internet access and speeds in the United States. The Chairwoman’s efforts and opinions have flown in the face of former Chairman Ajit Pai, who played a heavy part in repealing Net Neutrality rules in 2018. He then went on to resign from the position as Chair of the FCC, arguably cutting and running as the Biden Administration began activity in 2020. The damage was done and internet service has been outside of the jurisdiction and scrutiny of the FCC since, but with Rosenworcel’s proposal, Net Neutrality could make a return and internet access could move towards being classified as a utility.

As of right now, Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s proposal to reinstate Net Neutrality protections is just a proposal, but stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates and details on this story as they become available.

