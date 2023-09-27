How to get Lizzy Wizzy's headgear - Cyberpunk 2077 Find out how to acquire Lizzy Wizzy's iconic Amikiri Sound Cutter headset in Cyberpunk 2077.

While Dogtown introduces a handful of new characters for players to meet, there is one familiar face from the main game that makes an appearance in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion. That character is Lizzy Wizzy, the chrome pop star voiced by the real-life pop star, Grimes. Lizzy is introduced during the Violence side job and has returned for a special cameo in Phantom Liberty. Players can now find Lizzy wearing the Amikiri Sound Cutter, a wicked headset designed by Japanese artist IKEUCHI for Phantom Liberty that players can claim for themselves during their time in Dogtown.

How to get the Lizzy Wizzy headgear

Players can encounter Lizzy Wizzy during the main questline of Phantom Liberty in the job titled “You Know My Name.” The mission takes players to a nightclub inside the Black Sapphire in Dogtown, where Lizzy is slated to perform at a special shindig hosted by Hansen. Here are the general steps for getting Lizzy’s headgear:

Begin the Phantom Liberty main gig You Know My Name. Play through the mission until you are told to leave the Black Sapphire. Find Lizzy Wizzy at the bar. Speak with Lizzy about her style.



Source: CD Projekt RED

The quest initially involves seeking out Songbird at the club. After doing so, a flashy show will begin on the main stage by none other than the metallic maven herself, Lizzy Wizzy. She will be wearing the headgear during the performance, so you can’t acquire it just yet. You will be tasked with playing a few rounds of roulette following the show. Once finished at the roulette table, you will be told to leave the Black Sapphire through the lobby.

After cashing out, pass by the bar to find Lizzy Wizzy standing beside her bodyguard, Avi. She has taken off her headgear, and it is now sitting on the bar counter behind her. Now is your chance to speak with Lizzy before leaving.



Source: CD Projekt RED

When you approach Lizzy, you will have several dialogue options available. To get the headgear, make sure to say, “Love your style, really interesting.” Lizzy responds by giving you the headset because she likes the idea of you being a walking advertisement for her brand. You should now be able to take the Amikiri Sound Cutter off the counter or equip it straight away. You can finish chatting with Lizzy and eavesdrop on her conversation with Avi before leaving the club if you wish.



Source: CD Projekt RED

If you have already met Lizzy during the side job Violence, you can briefly ask about how she has been since then. We are not sure whether completing Violence is necessary for getting the headgear here, however.

The Amikiri Sound Cutter is an iconic headset that is as bold and stylish as Lizzy herself. It's purely cosmetic and takes up V’s entire head, meaning it overrides whatever is being worn on your face, but it’s worth it for such a stylish statement piece. Head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide to learn about more collectibles and secrets throughout Dogtown, including a hidden nod to John Wick.