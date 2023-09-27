Remnant 2 has three major DLCs planned In a recent interview, Principal Environment Artist Shaun Brahmsteadt II shared that Remnant 2 has quite the DLC roadmap ahead of it.

Remnant 2 came out earlier this year and has an absolute wealth of content to play through across its variety of randomized biomes, but Gunfire Games isn’t anywhere near done with making new things for it. One of its lead artists said as much in a recent interview. According to Remnant 2 Principal Environment Artist Shaun Brahmsteadt II, the game has not one, not two, but three separate DLC planned for its content roadmap.

Brahmsteadt shared as much in a recent interview with Exputer, which was posted this week. During the interview, Brahmsteadt spoke to a multitude of topics regarding Remnant 2, including the difficulty of the game and how the team playtested it. However, the one that will likely catch every Remnant fan's attention was the tease of various DLC content on the way. On that matter, Brahmsteadt remained tightlipped, but still shared a tidbit about what’s coming:

I can’t reveal too much at this time, but we have 3 DLCs planned, and I’m super excited for them! Can’t wait for everyone to dive into some new Remnant 2 content! I think all fans of Remnant 2 will be pretty excited for what we have planned!

Source: Gunfire Games

It sounds promising to say the least, and similar to how Gunfire Games supported the previous Remnant: From the Ashes with plenty of DLC. Also similar to the first game is that we very much liked Remnant 2 in our Shacknews review, calling it a solid refinement of the original without straying too far from its best parts in nearly every way. To hear that more goodness is on the way to an already solid package is great to hear, and it sounds like fans have plenty to look forward to.

That said, we’ve seen no hide nor hair of the DLC Brahmsteadt is talking about. With that in mind, stay tuned for more Remnant 2 news and updates as we await what comes next in the game.