How to play the Arasaka 3D Wolfenstein clone - Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077 features a retro first-person shooter starring Keanu Reeves. Here's how you can play it.

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion transform the sci-fi RPG, adding new features, mechanics, and content. As players have been exploring everything new in Night City, some have stumbled upon a secret new addition: a brand-new game within Cyberpunk 2077. It’s called Arasaka Tower 3D, and it’s a Wolfenstein 3D clone starring none other than Keanu Reeves. Here’s where you can find it.

How to play Arasaka Tower 3D - Cyberpunk 2077

To play Arasaka Tower 3D, you’ll need to travel to the Protein Farm located in the Badlands Southwest of Night City. You’ll find a small abandoned church with a lone arcade machine inside. Approach the arcade machine and interact with it to begin playing Arasaka 3D. You can walk away from the machine and stop playing at any time by pressing the exit button, shown on the bottom right of your screen.

Arasaka 3D is an homage to Wolfenstein 3D, the id Software-developed first-person shooter that helped revolutionize the genre in the 1990s. It sports faux-retro graphics and uses a nearly identical HUD. However, instead of killing Nazis as B.J. Blazkowicz, you’re slaying Arasaka guards as Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves. Arasaka 3D features multiple floors, hidden areas, and power-ups. You can also jam out to some retro music as you make your way through the tower.

As the name implies, the entire game is set in Arasaka Tower, an actual location in Night City that plays a pivotal role in the main story. It’s unclear if there are more retro arcade games waiting to be discovered around Night City at this time.

Arasaka 3D wasn’t part of the base release of Cyberpunk 2077 but was added alongside the recent 2.0 update, which brought a slew of other changes and improvements to the RPG. For more Cyberpunk 2077 guides and news, stay with us here on Shacknews.