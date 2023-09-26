New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Baldur's Gate 3 & Escape From Tarkov crashed Twitch's Top 10 viewed categories in August

StreamElements' State of the Stream for August 2023 saw Baldur's Gate 3 make a big debut while Escape From Tarkov saw a huge boost off a recent update and wipe event.
TJ Denzer
Image via Larian Studios
1

Another month has come and gone for Twitch and another StreamElements State of the Stream launched this week, sharing the latest details on how popular livestreaming is doing. The August 2023 State of the Stream saw the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 3 in a big way. The much-anticipated RPG easily broke into the Top 10, and it was joined by Escape From Tarkov. Battlestate Games popular online shooter saw a 233 percent boost in viewership on the back of its latest update and wipe event.

StreamElements published its August 2023 State of the Stream report on September 26, 2023, with data provided by its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg. According to the report, Baldur’s Gate 3 had a huge debut, having launched at the beginning of August on PC platforms. It saw huge viewership on Twitch following launch, amassing 45 million hours watched and seizing the #6 spot on Twitch’s Top 10, even above Minecraft and Fortnite.

StreamElements State of the Stream August 2023 Twitch Top 10 most viewed categories with Baldur's Gate 3 at #6 and Escape From Tarkov at #8.
According to StreamElements' State of the Stream August 2023 report, viewership of Baldur's Gate 3 and Escape From Tarkov skyrocketed them up the top 10 most-viewed categories list.
Source: StreamElements

Escape from Tarkov didn’t beat Baldur’s Gate 3 out, but it also had a stellar month in August, garnering 40 million hours watched by fans. This was a 233 percent boost in Escape From Tarkov viewership from July’s numbers. The main factor was a big new update and the server wipe that went with it as players both scrambled to get some final things done before the update. The full Twitch Top 10 for August 2023 was as follows:

  1. Just Chatting - 262 million hours viewed
  2. Grand Theft Auto V - 103 million hours
  3. Valorant - 100 million hours
  4. League of Legends - 93 million hours
  5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 62 million hours
  6. Baldur's Gate 3 - 45 million hours
  7. Minecraft - 42 million hours
  8. Escape From Tarkov - 40 million hours
  9. Fortnite - 40 million hours
  10. DOTA 2 - 36 million hours

With both games having had incredible months, they found their place on the August 2023 State of the Stream among the usual greats. With Escape From Tarkov’s update now fully in play and Larian Studios constantly making large improvements to Baldur’s Gate 3, it will be interesting to see if they can keep their place on the Twitch Top 10. Stay tuned for more StreamElements’ State of the Stream reports right here at Shacknews.

