The Pokemon Company on teaching the TCG to new players We spoke with The Pokemon Company about the process of onboarding new players to the Pokemon TCG.

The Pokemon franchise is a sprawling empire of media entertainment, and the Trading Card Game is one of the cornerstones. It’s seen countless iteration and evolution since its introduction in the late 90s, and continues to reel in new players. At PAX West, The Pokemon Company actually had stations where it was teaching people how to play the TCG, and we spoke with them about the process.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke was at PAX West where he stopped by the Pokemon booth to chat with the people in charge about the state of the Trading Card Game. At the booth, the company had three different stations set up to teach new players about the core aspects of the Pokemon TCG: deckbuilding, basic, and advanced gameplay. Players were able to learn about attacking, managing energy, and how to win.

The Pokemon Company expressed that their goal was to equip players with enough knowledge of the game that they could go home and start participating in their local leagues, meeting new players and expanding their love for the game. For more interviews from the convention floor, subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel.