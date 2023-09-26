CD Projekt turns off Cyberpunk 2077 mod support for Phantom Liberty's launch A recent update to Cyberpunk 2077 automatically turns mod support off on Steam and Epic Games so they don't wreak havoc on the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion has finally launched, and with it comes an overhauled base game and a grand extension to the adventures in Night City. It also comes with a barrier to mods for the time being. CD Projekt recently announced it was automatically turning off mod support for Steam and Epic Games Store platforms for the launch of Phantom Liberty. Their hope is that this will keep installed mods from damaging the experience as mod creators prepare their creations to be compatible with the expansion.

CD Projekt announced the details of auto-disabling mod support in Cyberpunk 2077 for Phantom Liberty on the CD Projekt Red Twitter this week:

We wanted to let you know that mods will be automatically disabled for the launch of #PhantomLiberty. This is to prevent issues with the game that are caused by mods before they receive their update from the modding community. We want to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game.

CD Projekt RED turned off mod support for Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam and Epic Games in hope that mods wouldn't bug up the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Source: CD Projekt RED

Unfortunately, this means that if you were having fun playing with various unofficial tweaks and content in Cyberpunk 2077, you’re out of luck following the 2.0 Update, at when playing on PC on Steam and Epic’s launchers. It’s not an unwarranted concern for CD Projekt, as major updates have a history of breaking mods and making games buggy in strange ways beyond the developer’s control when left in play post-update. CD Projekt seems to hope that this will limit those sub-par experiences while allowing mod creators the time they need to update their work for the era of Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

With mod support now turned off on Steam and Epic for Cyberpunk 2077, stay tuned as we watch for updates and when it gets turned back on. You can also check out our guides for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, providing all sorts of help on everything from getting started to finding unique vehicles and weapons.