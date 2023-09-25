Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes
Starfield's 1.7.33 update patch notes target bug fixes and crashes.
As Starfield approaches one month since its launch, Bethesda Game Studios is still hard at work addressing bug fixes and other issues that pop up in the RPG. Today, the studio rolled out update 1.7.33 for players on PC and Xbox. Let’s take a look at the patch notes for Starfield Update 1.7.33.
Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes
The Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes were shared in a post to the Bethesda website.
General
- Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.
- Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.
- Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.
Graphics
- AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.
- Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.
- Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.
Performance and Stability
- Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.
- Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.
Ships
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.
- Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.
That’s everything in the 1.7.33 update for Starfield. It doesn’t introduce any player-requested features, but Bethesda has confirmed that those updates are in the works. Visit our Starfield topic page for everything you could possibly want to know about the sci-fi RPG.
What are y'all doing this week? I'm going to finish up the Freestar Collective faction quest and then finally head into NG+. I was going to try to knock out some more stuff this go around, but then I decided that since I mostly did story stuff during this playthrough I might as well use the next one for some side quests that seemed fun.
I just hope I find the message log about The Mantis again since I've heard good things about that quest but never started it on this run.
And yay for the star fix on AMD cards, I didn't even realize that was happening until I saw some stories about it last week. It didn't seem to be present on every planet, but after seeing some screenshots of what it should look like I realized it wasn't there on some of the planets I went to.
I just finished the UC quest line about the Terrormorphs and have the other one I'll start tonight which takes me to the UC Vigilance!! I did the Freestar quest line, and it's awesome that you get the Star Eagle ship at the end. I'm still using it, albeit modified. :) I have no intentions of getting to NG+ until I am done with the majority, if not all, side quests and 100%ing the game as best I can do! Then I'll work at going through NG+ 10 times. lol
Dude, this game gives me such a joyful feeling it's crazy. It's gotta be the music working on me, but I keep having this sense of wonder at every place I land on. I'm in the midst of the FC quest right now (right at the end, actually) and every planet hop is just cool as shit.
I can see with Bethesda felt like they needed to make changes to space and travel at the 11th hour to satisfy the majority of gamers, but I really hope we get a "Sim" mode in some patch in the future that returns to the original vision of space travel with the outposts and fueling and the like.
"Dude, this game gives me such a joyful feeling it's crazy." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) , I agree buddy the formula is amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
https://www.thegamer.com/starfield-player-creates-massive-factory-outpost-base-building/
Lots of mods involved with this, I think. I just looked at the pictures
oh shit I meant to include the link to the gallery:
https://www.reddit.com/gallery/16lwzf4
I don't think there is an engine out there that can do what they do. The closest i can think of is star citizen and that's been longer in dev and still not there. Granted SC is even more advanced at dome parts.
I agree they could have phased out some parts of their platform cos it's more than an engine. That is on them but replacing a whole platform is just a non sane business decision to take by anyone.
