Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes

Starfield's 1.7.33 update patch notes target bug fixes and crashes.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bethesda Softworks
16

As Starfield approaches one month since its launch, Bethesda Game Studios is still hard at work addressing bug fixes and other issues that pop up in the RPG. Today, the studio rolled out update 1.7.33 for players on PC and Xbox. Let’s take a look at the patch notes for Starfield Update 1.7.33.

Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes

A player character looking out at a planet's landscape.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

The Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes were shared in a post to the Bethesda website.

General

  • Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.
  • Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.
  • Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

  • AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.
  • Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.
  • Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance and Stability

  • Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.
  • Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships

  • Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.
  • Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

That’s everything in the 1.7.33 update for Starfield. It doesn’t introduce any player-requested features, but Bethesda has confirmed that those updates are in the works. Visit our Starfield topic page for everything you could possibly want to know about the sci-fi RPG.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    September 25, 2023 10:45 AM

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 25, 2023 9:18 AM

      In Reply...

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 9:18 AM

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 25, 2023 9:28 AM

          What are y'all doing this week? I'm going to finish up the Freestar Collective faction quest and then finally head into NG+. I was going to try to knock out some more stuff this go around, but then I decided that since I mostly did story stuff during this playthrough I might as well use the next one for some side quests that seemed fun.

          I just hope I find the message log about The Mantis again since I've heard good things about that quest but never started it on this run.

          And yay for the star fix on AMD cards, I didn't even realize that was happening until I saw some stories about it last week. It didn't seem to be present on every planet, but after seeing some screenshots of what it should look like I realized it wasn't there on some of the planets I went to.

          • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 25, 2023 9:37 AM

            I just finished the UC quest line about the Terrormorphs and have the other one I'll start tonight which takes me to the UC Vigilance!! I did the Freestar quest line, and it's awesome that you get the Star Eagle ship at the end. I'm still using it, albeit modified. :) I have no intentions of getting to NG+ until I am done with the majority, if not all, side quests and 100%ing the game as best I can do! Then I'll work at going through NG+ 10 times. lol

          • xinveris
            reply
            September 25, 2023 9:39 AM

            All faction quests are completed. Just started deep cover. If that is finished I will do the scow and then heading fir end game. Already did some but reverted my save to clean up first. So far having a blast.

          • the_doctor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 25, 2023 9:41 AM

            I'm finishing the Ryujin quest. The other faction quests were all better so far.

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 25, 2023 9:51 AM

        Dude, this game gives me such a joyful feeling it's crazy. It's gotta be the music working on me, but I keep having this sense of wonder at every place I land on. I'm in the midst of the FC quest right now (right at the end, actually) and every planet hop is just cool as shit.

        I can see with Bethesda felt like they needed to make changes to space and travel at the 11th hour to satisfy the majority of gamers, but I really hope we get a "Sim" mode in some patch in the future that returns to the original vision of space travel with the outposts and fueling and the like.

      • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 10:15 AM

        I’m loving this game. I think I’m up to 11 outposts or so? Just now starting to play with the ship builder. I want something with more cargo space and better shields so I guess I need to rank up Starship Design.

        • xinveris
          reply
          September 25, 2023 10:18 AM

          11 damn nice one. I have one lol but will expand.

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 10:22 AM

        Not the greatest patch. Hopefully a substantial patch arrives soon.

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 25, 2023 10:38 AM

          Yah I was hoping we'd get the DLSS patch soonish

      • SkeezPimp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 10:46 AM

        I'll be damned if I tried to play this game. I need a substantial upgrade just to get a little bit of visual fidelity and a decent framerates.

        I still have a 9700k and a 1080 and the game runs like ass. I get that's my fault. I got plenty of other games to play in my backlog until then anyway.

      • Kub666 legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 10:50 AM

        No more getting full inventory for free from the merchant on Akila via the puddle in front of his shop, I guess.

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 11:45 AM

        https://www.thegamer.com/starfield-player-creates-massive-factory-outpost-base-building/

        Lots of mods involved with this, I think. I just looked at the pictures

        • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 25, 2023 11:45 AM

          oh shit I meant to include the link to the gallery:
          https://www.reddit.com/gallery/16lwzf4

          • xinveris
            reply
            September 25, 2023 11:48 AM

            A shame there is not more to outpost building. The interiors look amazing, those outpost pictures as ell, but besides my 1 outpost there I haven’t really found a reason to do more. I will do more just to see if it spikes up the game but I am afraid I already know the answer.

            • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 25, 2023 12:27 PM

              This guy modded the game to remove the limit on player built structures, the floor is made up of over 3000 floor mats for example.

            • Moonbase Commander legacy 10 years
              reply
              September 25, 2023 12:28 PM

              So just like outposts in FO4?

              • xinveris
                reply
                September 25, 2023 12:35 PM

                Yeah when i saw it in starfield i reckoned they copied the base code from there. I loved it in FO76 not do much in FO4 as it felt useless.

            • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 25, 2023 12:31 PM

              I have a feeling we'll see a return to the outposts being relevant in the near future, as well as greatly expanding what they do / how they function.

              We're in for four - six years of Starfield I reckon.

              • xinveris
                reply
                September 25, 2023 12:36 PM

                I sure hope so, the base game is there and i love the core mechanics.

      • Flynn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 11:55 AM

        Installed Fallout 4 instead. It’s so much better…like what happened there Bethesda? Lack of time?

        • Safe For Work
          reply
          September 25, 2023 12:01 PM

          Shareholders happened. It's all about short term revenue.

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 25, 2023 12:33 PM

          I am sure Microsoft's acquisition played a bit into it. When your top guys probably get paid big, they aren't as hungry to grind another Creation engine game out.

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          September 25, 2023 5:04 PM

          Fallout 4 was also rushed and the story made no sense if I recall. Skyrim is the truly last great Bethesda game.

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 25, 2023 12:31 PM

        Finished the main story and most of the good side stuff (UC, Crimson Fleet) so I think I'm done.

        Won't do another "run", kinda got my fill.

        Fun game, but they could have done so much better with ditching the engine and doing it properly.

        • xinveris
          reply
          September 25, 2023 12:42 PM

          I don't think there is an engine out there that can do what they do. The closest i can think of is star citizen and that's been longer in dev and still not there. Granted SC is even more advanced at dome parts.

          I agree they could have phased out some parts of their platform cos it's more than an engine. That is on them but replacing a whole platform is just a non sane business decision to take by anyone.

        • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 25, 2023 4:23 PM

          Might be worth checking out the Ryujin quest line in Neon (all the way the opposite end from the nightclub)

