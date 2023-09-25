Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes Starfield's 1.7.33 update patch notes target bug fixes and crashes.

As Starfield approaches one month since its launch, Bethesda Game Studios is still hard at work addressing bug fixes and other issues that pop up in the RPG. Today, the studio rolled out update 1.7.33 for players on PC and Xbox. Let’s take a look at the patch notes for Starfield Update 1.7.33.

Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes



Source: Bethesda Softworks

The Starfield Update 1.7.33 patch notes were shared in a post to the Bethesda website.

General

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

Performance and Stability

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

That’s everything in the 1.7.33 update for Starfield. It doesn’t introduce any player-requested features, but Bethesda has confirmed that those updates are in the works. Visit our Starfield topic page for everything you could possibly want to know about the sci-fi RPG.