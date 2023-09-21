New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Payday 3 - Episode 58

What better way to bond than robbing banks with your buds?
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Payday 3 is here, bringing about the long-awaited threequel to the beloved co-op heist game. It’ll be the subject of this week’s Big Team Building as the Shack Staff bands together to rob some banks and bring home that precious dough. Tune in as we do our best to reenact the opening scene from The Dark Knight.

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The Shack staff will be playing Payday 3 for approximately two hours. We’ll be learning the ropes and trying to pull off some sick heists.

It’s been more than ten years since Payday 2, so there’s quite a bit of excitement around the release of Payday 3. This time around, the game was developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by Deep Silver.

We appreciate you stopping by for another ShackStream! If you’d like to show some additional support, consider subscribing to the channel. Subscriptions are currently discounted by 30 percent for Subtember, and you can subscribe at no additional cost through Prime Gaming.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola