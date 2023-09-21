ShackStream: Big Team Building in Payday 3 - Episode 58 What better way to bond than robbing banks with your buds?

Payday 3 is here, bringing about the long-awaited threequel to the beloved co-op heist game. It’ll be the subject of this week’s Big Team Building as the Shack Staff bands together to rob some banks and bring home that precious dough. Tune in as we do our best to reenact the opening scene from The Dark Knight.

This episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. The Shack staff will be playing Payday 3 for approximately two hours. We’ll be learning the ropes and trying to pull off some sick heists.

It’s been more than ten years since Payday 2, so there’s quite a bit of excitement around the release of Payday 3. This time around, the game was developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by Deep Silver.

