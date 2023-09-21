Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 108 We're catching up on the WGA/AMPTP negotiations and this month's biggest trailers on today's PGTC!

Happy Thursday, folks. Long time no see! It's been a while since we had a show, but we're back to talk about all the film and TV news we missed over the past few weeks. Get ready for Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg.

Episode 108 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

A lot has happened since our last show in August. We've got some union news as the WGA and AMPTP have restarted negotiations, and Marvel VFX workers are set to unionize too.

We'd like to thank you for listening to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further support us can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Grab your tridents, it's time for Episode 108 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!