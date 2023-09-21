New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 108

We're catching up on the WGA/AMPTP negotiations and this month's biggest trailers on today's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday, folks. Long time no see! It's been a while since we had a show, but we're back to talk about all the film and TV news we missed over the past few weeks. Get ready for Pop! Goes the Culture! with Donovan and Greg.

Episode 108 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

A lot has happened since our last show in August. We've got some union news as the WGA and AMPTP have restarted negotiations, and Marvel VFX workers are set to unionize too.

We'd like to thank you for listening to Pop! Goes the Culture! this week and any other week. While your viewership is enough support, anyone looking to further support us can do so by subscribing. If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free with Prime Gaming.

Grab your tridents, it's time for Episode 108 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

