The Division 3 announced alongside new Executive Producer

Fans of The Division have been hungry for details on the future of the franchise. While Ubisoft announced a new mobile game in the series this past summer, there were no signs of a new mainline entry. That’s finally changed as Ubisoft confirmed today that The Division 3 is in development, and that Julian Gerighty has been named the new executive producer of The Division brand.

The announcement of The Division 3 came in anticlimactic fashion. Ubisoft shared a press release to announce that Julian Gerighty had been appointed to oversee The Division brand moving forward. The publisher went on to name The Division 3 as one of the titles that will be made under Gerighty’s leadership. This is the first mention and confirmation of The Division 3 from its publisher.



Source: Ubisoft

Massive Entertainment will return to develop The Division 3. As for where the game is in the development process, Ubisoft is still building the team to make it, so it’s likely still far off from release, or even a proper reveal. Julian Gerighty is currently serving as the creative director on Star Wars: Outlaws, the upcoming open-world Star Wars game. He’ll officially transition to his new role at The Division after Outlaws ships. Gerighty worked on the original The Division as an associate creative director.

In a statement, Gerighty shared a piece of his vision for The Division 3. “I think that we delivered that with Tom Clancy’s The Division’s cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can't get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. It’s about refinement, it's about pushing the quality bar consistently forward.”

With The Division 3 officially announced, we’re curious to see where the franchise goes next. In the meantime, read up on The Division: Resurgence, the upcoming mobile spin-off.