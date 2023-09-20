Tokyo Game Show 2023 livestream schedule Take a look at the TGS 2023 schedule including the official programs and those hosted by partners and other parties.

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2023 is here and it’s bringing with it a ton of livestreams and video game goodness for gamers all over the world. Below you’ll find a TGS 2023 livestream schedule so you can plan your viewing over the next few days.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 schedule

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is happening from September 19 until September 24. While there will be plenty of people exploring TGS 2023 in-person, the various shows, keynotes, and presentations will be livestreamed to audiences all around the world. Use the following table to learn the times of the various shows. All times are in Pacific Time and some shows will be taking place at the same time as others.

Tokyo Games Show 2023 schedule September 19 8PM PT RGG Summit Fall 2023 9PM PT Like a Dragon Direct September 20 6PM PT Opening Program 6:45PM PT D3 Publisher 7PM PT Arc System Works (Under Night In-Birth 22 Sys:Celes, Guilty Gear: Strive Season 3, River City: Rival Showdown) 8PM PT Gamera Games 9PM PT Amazing Seasun September 21 12AM PT Japan Game Awards 2AM PT Xbox 3AM PT 505 Games 4AM PT Sega 5AM PT Level-5 6AM PT Koei Tecmo Games: Fate/Samurai Remnant 7AM PT Capcom 7PM PT Arc System Works (Guilty Gear: Strive, DNF Duel) 7:45PM PT D3 Publisher 10PM PT Tekken 8 September 22 12AM PT Sense of Wonder Night 2023 2AM PT Koei Tecmo Games 3AM PT HoYoverse 3AM PT - 7AM PT Koei Techmo LIVE! in Tokyo Game Show 2023 5AM PT Square Enix 7AM PT ProjectMoon 6PM PT Arc System Works (ARCREVO Japan 2023 Qualifiers) 6PM PT Japan Game Awards: Amateur Division 6PM PT - 12:45AM PT Level-5 6:05PM PT Capcom 6:30PM PT Bandia Namco 6:45PM PT D3 Publisher 7PM PT - 9:30PM PT Konami 9PM PT D3 Publisher 9PM PT FFVII Rebirth 11:15PM PT SaGa September 23 12AM PT Konami: Falcon jdk Band Special Concert 1AM PT GungHo Online Entertainment 3AM PT Reverse 1999 5AM PT Oasys 5:15AM PT Tales of Arise 2nd Anniversary 6PM PT Japan Game Awards: U18 Division 6:05PM PT Capcom 6:30PM PT Bandai Namco 6:30PM PT D3 Publisher 6:30PM PT - 12:50AM PT Level-5 7PM PT Infinity Strash 7PM PT Konami 8PM PT Arc System Works (ARCEVO Japan 2023) 8:30PM PT Synduality 9PM PT Japan Game Awards: Future Division 11PM PT Japan Esports Union 11:45PM PT Sand Land September 24 12AM PT Konami: Falcon jdk Band Special Concert 2AM PT Closing Program

Credit to Gematsu for the various show names and start times. You can also learn more via the official TGS website which includes other helpful tables, though these are in Japan Standard Time.