New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Tokyo Game Show 2023 livestream schedule

Take a look at the TGS 2023 schedule including the official programs and those hosted by partners and other parties.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Tokyo Game Show
1

Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2023 is here and it’s bringing with it a ton of livestreams and video game goodness for gamers all over the world. Below you’ll find a TGS 2023 livestream schedule so you can plan your viewing over the next few days.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 schedule

Tokyo Game Show 2023 is happening from September 19 until September 24. While there will be plenty of people exploring TGS 2023 in-person, the various shows, keynotes, and presentations will be livestreamed to audiences all around the world. Use the following table to learn the times of the various shows. All times are in Pacific Time and some shows will be taking place at the same time as others.

Tokyo Games Show 2023 schedule
September 19
8PM PT RGG Summit Fall 2023
9PM PT Like a Dragon Direct
September 20
6PM PT Opening Program
6:45PM PT D3 Publisher
7PM PT Arc System Works (Under Night In-Birth 22 Sys:Celes, Guilty Gear: Strive Season 3, River City: Rival Showdown)
8PM PT Gamera Games
9PM PT Amazing Seasun
September 21
12AM PT Japan Game Awards
2AM PT Xbox
3AM PT 505 Games
4AM PT Sega
5AM PT Level-5
6AM PT Koei Tecmo Games: Fate/Samurai Remnant
7AM PT Capcom
7PM PT Arc System Works (Guilty Gear: Strive, DNF Duel)
7:45PM PT D3 Publisher
10PM PT Tekken 8
September 22
12AM PT Sense of Wonder Night 2023
2AM PT Koei Tecmo Games
3AM PT HoYoverse
3AM PT - 7AM PT Koei Techmo LIVE! in Tokyo Game Show 2023
5AM PT Square Enix
7AM PT ProjectMoon
6PM PT Arc System Works (ARCREVO Japan 2023 Qualifiers)
6PM PT Japan Game Awards: Amateur Division
6PM PT - 12:45AM PT Level-5
6:05PM PT Capcom
6:30PM PT Bandia Namco
6:45PM PT D3 Publisher
7PM PT - 9:30PM PT Konami
9PM PT D3 Publisher
9PM PT FFVII Rebirth
11:15PM PT SaGa
September 23
12AM PT Konami: Falcon jdk Band Special Concert
1AM PT GungHo Online Entertainment
3AM PT Reverse 1999
5AM PT Oasys
5:15AM PT Tales of Arise 2nd Anniversary
6PM PT Japan Game Awards: U18 Division
6:05PM PT Capcom
6:30PM PT Bandai Namco
6:30PM PT D3 Publisher
6:30PM PT - 12:50AM PT Level-5
7PM PT Infinity Strash
7PM PT Konami
8PM PT Arc System Works (ARCEVO Japan 2023)
8:30PM PT Synduality
9PM PT Japan Game Awards: Future Division
11PM PT  Japan Esports Union
11:45PM PT Sand Land
September 24
12AM PT Konami: Falcon jdk Band Special Concert
2AM PT Closing Program

Credit to Gematsu for the various show names and start times. You can also learn more via the official TGS website which includes other helpful tables, though these are in Japan Standard Time. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover any exciting information out of Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola