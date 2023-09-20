Tokyo Game Show 2023 livestream schedule
Take a look at the TGS 2023 schedule including the official programs and those hosted by partners and other parties.
Tokyo Game Show (TGS) 2023 is here and it’s bringing with it a ton of livestreams and video game goodness for gamers all over the world. Below you’ll find a TGS 2023 livestream schedule so you can plan your viewing over the next few days.
Tokyo Game Show 2023 schedule
Tokyo Game Show 2023 is happening from September 19 until September 24. While there will be plenty of people exploring TGS 2023 in-person, the various shows, keynotes, and presentations will be livestreamed to audiences all around the world. Use the following table to learn the times of the various shows. All times are in Pacific Time and some shows will be taking place at the same time as others.
|Tokyo Games Show 2023 schedule
|September 19
|8PM PT
|RGG Summit Fall 2023
|9PM PT
|Like a Dragon Direct
|September 20
|6PM PT
|Opening Program
|6:45PM PT
|D3 Publisher
|7PM PT
|Arc System Works (Under Night In-Birth 22 Sys:Celes, Guilty Gear: Strive Season 3, River City: Rival Showdown)
|8PM PT
|Gamera Games
|9PM PT
|Amazing Seasun
|September 21
|12AM PT
|Japan Game Awards
|2AM PT
|Xbox
|3AM PT
|505 Games
|4AM PT
|Sega
|5AM PT
|Level-5
|6AM PT
|Koei Tecmo Games: Fate/Samurai Remnant
|7AM PT
|Capcom
|7PM PT
|Arc System Works (Guilty Gear: Strive, DNF Duel)
|7:45PM PT
|D3 Publisher
|10PM PT
|Tekken 8
|September 22
|12AM PT
|Sense of Wonder Night 2023
|2AM PT
|Koei Tecmo Games
|3AM PT
|HoYoverse
|3AM PT - 7AM PT
|Koei Techmo LIVE! in Tokyo Game Show 2023
|5AM PT
|Square Enix
|7AM PT
|ProjectMoon
|6PM PT
|Arc System Works (ARCREVO Japan 2023 Qualifiers)
|6PM PT
|Japan Game Awards: Amateur Division
|6PM PT - 12:45AM PT
|Level-5
|6:05PM PT
|Capcom
|6:30PM PT
|Bandia Namco
|6:45PM PT
|D3 Publisher
|7PM PT - 9:30PM PT
|Konami
|9PM PT
|D3 Publisher
|9PM PT
|FFVII Rebirth
|11:15PM PT
|SaGa
|September 23
|12AM PT
|Konami: Falcon jdk Band Special Concert
|1AM PT
|GungHo Online Entertainment
|3AM PT
|Reverse 1999
|5AM PT
|Oasys
|5:15AM PT
|Tales of Arise 2nd Anniversary
|6PM PT
|Japan Game Awards: U18 Division
|6:05PM PT
|Capcom
|6:30PM PT
|Bandai Namco
|6:30PM PT
|D3 Publisher
|6:30PM PT - 12:50AM PT
|Level-5
|7PM PT
|Infinity Strash
|7PM PT
|Konami
|8PM PT
|Arc System Works (ARCEVO Japan 2023)
|8:30PM PT
|Synduality
|9PM PT
|Japan Game Awards: Future Division
|11PM PT
|Japan Esports Union
|11:45PM PT
|Sand Land
|September 24
|12AM PT
|Konami: Falcon jdk Band Special Concert
|2AM PT
|Closing Program
Credit to Gematsu for the various show names and start times. You can also learn more via the official TGS website which includes other helpful tables, though these are in Japan Standard Time. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover any exciting information out of Tokyo Game Show 2023.
