ShackStream: Lyin' & dyin' in Lies of P Pinocchio has his work cut out for him in the city of Krat and we're going to help him as we play Lies of P on its release day!

The city of Krat is not quite what it’s cracked up to be. Sure, it might a bastion of technology of innovation, but then there’s the whole thing with all the puppets (automatons) going murder crazy and killing everything around them. It’s up to Pinocchio to sort this situation out, and we’re going to help him do it in a special Lies of P release day ShackStream!

Lies of P comes to us from Neowiz. It came out on September 18, 2023 (today!) and is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and is even part of Xbox Game Pass. Lies of P takes us to the mysterious city of Krat, which is a bastion of technology and magic, heavily operated by automated puppets that handle everything from housekeeping to law enforcement. However, when they suddenly go berserk and start killing Krat’s citizens, the town falls into pandemonium.

Join us as we wade into the chaos of Krat when we play Lies of P on today's ShackStream, going live at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET

Can we lie our way out of tight spots in Krat? Well, we sure will try.