How many chapters are in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode? Manage your time with Mortal Kombat 1's Story Mode accordingly by knowing how many chapters are included.

Like the last three titles in NetherRealm's ultra gory fighting game series, Mortal Kombat 1 features a robust Story Mode. How players decide to run through it is up to them. Some will finish it in one sitting. Some will play a few matches at a time. Others will run through each chapter individually. Of course, to be able to do that, one must know how many chapters are included in the MK1 story. Shacknews is here to answer that question.

How many chapters are in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode?

There are 15 chapters in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode across four major Acts. Each chapter will take players through Fire God Liu Kang's new MK timeline through the perspective of different characters.

Here are the individual chapter titles and who will be the featured playable character in each:

Chapter 1: The New Era (Kung Lao)

Chapter 2: Mr. A-List (Johnny Cage)

Chapter 3: Chosen One (Raiden)

Chapter 4: Secrets and Lies (Kenshi)

Chapter 5: Weird Science (Baraka)

Chapter 6: Upward Climb (Ashrah)

Chapter 7: Narrow Escape (Reptile)

Chapter 8: Band of Brothers (Sub-Zero)

Chapter 9: Civil War (Scorpion)

Chapter 10: Protect And Serve (Li Mei)

Chapter 11: For The Empire (Sindel)

Chapter 12: Queen’s Gambit (Mileena)

Chapter 13: Deadly Alliance (Shang Tsung)

Chapter 14: Time of Death (Liu Kang)

Chapter 15: Armageddon (Any character)



Source: WB Games

Each chapter will take roughly 10-20 minutes to complete, though there are a few exceptions early in the game that will run significantly longer. The Story Mode is a worthwhile investment, not only to see what the future of the Mortal Kombat series holds, but also for at least one significant unlockable.

That's the full number of chapters in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode. Be sure to bookmark the Mortal Kombat 1 topic page for the latest news and guides for NetherRealm's newest fighting game.