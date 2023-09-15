New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

How many chapters are in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode?

Manage your time with Mortal Kombat 1's Story Mode accordingly by knowing how many chapters are included.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
WB Games
0

Like the last three titles in NetherRealm's ultra gory fighting game series, Mortal Kombat 1 features a robust Story Mode. How players decide to run through it is up to them. Some will finish it in one sitting. Some will play a few matches at a time. Others will run through each chapter individually. Of course, to be able to do that, one must know how many chapters are included in the MK1 story. Shacknews is here to answer that question.

How many chapters are in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode?

There are 15 chapters in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode across four major Acts. Each chapter will take players through Fire God Liu Kang's new MK timeline through the perspective of different characters.

Here are the individual chapter titles and who will be the featured playable character in each:

  • Chapter 1: The New Era (Kung Lao)
  • Chapter 2: Mr. A-List (Johnny Cage)
  • Chapter 3: Chosen One (Raiden)
  • Chapter 4: Secrets and Lies (Kenshi)
  • Chapter 5: Weird Science (Baraka)
  • Chapter 6: Upward Climb (Ashrah)
  • Chapter 7: Narrow Escape (Reptile)
  • Chapter 8: Band of Brothers (Sub-Zero)
  • Chapter 9: Civil War (Scorpion)
  • Chapter 10: Protect And Serve (Li Mei)
  • Chapter 11: For The Empire (Sindel)
  • Chapter 12: Queen’s Gambit (Mileena)
  • Chapter 13: Deadly Alliance (Shang Tsung)
  • Chapter 14: Time of Death (Liu Kang)
  • Chapter 15: Armageddon (Any character)
Raiden and Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 1

Source: WB Games

Each chapter will take roughly 10-20 minutes to complete, though there are a few exceptions early in the game that will run significantly longer. The Story Mode is a worthwhile investment, not only to see what the future of the Mortal Kombat series holds, but also for at least one significant unlockable.

That's the full number of chapters in the Mortal Kombat 1 Story Mode. Be sure to bookmark the Mortal Kombat 1 topic page for the latest news and guides for NetherRealm's newest fighting game.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
Hello, Meet Lola