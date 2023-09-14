How to unlock Havik - Mortal Kombat 1 Here is the requirement to unlock Havik as a fighter in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 is here and delivers a roster filled with characters both old and new to the game’s universe. Among them is Havik, who hasn’t been playable since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. While Havik has finally returned to the MK roster, he won’t be available at the start of the game. If you’re itching to start playing as him, here’s how you can unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

To unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1, you need to beat the story (Kampaign). Once this is complete, he’ll be unlocked and added to your roster of fighters. Mortal Kombat 1’s story includes 15 chapters, most of which feature 4 fights with cutscenes before and after. Similar to past games in the series, you could probably roll credits in about 5-6 hours. If you’re really desperate to unlock Havik and don’t care about the story, you could skip every cutscene and trim that time down significantly.

Havik was revealed for the Mortal Kombat 1 roster during EVO 2023 alongside Reptile and Ashrah. The Cleric of Chaos is a fan favorite who was first introduced in Mortal Kombat: Deception. Mortal Kombat 1 marks the first time that the character is playable since 2007. That said, Havik hasn’t been completely absent from the franchise, as he’s appeared in a handful of projects in non-playable fashion.

Havik isn’t the only character making their grand return to the MK roster after some time off, either. Nitara and Reiko are a couple of other fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 that hadn’t been previously playable for years.

That’s how you can unlock Havik in Mortal Kombat 1. If you’re curious about some of the other playable characters in the fighting game, be sure to bookmark our roster guide, which we’ll continue to update as more characters are announced as DLC.