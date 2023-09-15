Shack Chat: Who is your Day One Mortal Kombat 1 main/Kameo kombo?

The week has finally come for a new Mortal Kombat launch. Mortal Kombat 1 is here and players around the world are already exploring all of the kombatants in early access. The game has a lot to offer between combinations of main roster characters and Kameo fighters, so we asked the obvious Shack Chat question this week: Which characters are you starting with? Check out our answers in below!

Question: Who is your Day One Mortal Kombat 1 main/Kameo Kombo?

Scorpion & Cyrax - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Editor with a K

Source: NetherRealm Studios

I'm so basic, it's not even funny. I've been a casual Scorpion player since day one and in that brief, nightmarish period during the early Mortal Kombat 3 days when he wasn't playable, I opted for Cyrax. I like trap characters and the traps didn't get more fun than Scorpion's spear and Cyrax's net. Having them both available for a casual team-up makes me ecstatic, so beware of Team Yellow.

Reptile & Goro - TJ Denzer, is going Team Beast Mode

Source: NetherRealm Studios

Reptile was going to be my main the moment I saw him. I don’t care if he’s high-tier, low-tier, good, or bad. His ability to transform back and forth between his reptilian form and human ninja form are so incredibly dope to me. Plus, he’s the original Mortal Kombat secret character and I’m so happy to have him back as a main roster character on Day One. For Kameos, I really wanted to roll with Motaro, but he’s not available from the start. Until I can get Motaro, I decided to mix Mortal Kombat’s first secret character with Mortal Kombat’s first sub-boss! Goro is such an awesome monster and I love having him as back-up to manhandle my opponents into or out of range for Reptile to work.

Scorpion & Goro - Asif Khan, Shacknews CEO/EIC/EIEIO

I have not played MK1, but I am interested in playing as a Scorpion main after editing tons of gameplay footage over the past year. As for the Kameo? I am not sure I even like the gameplay mechanic, but I am gonna have to pick Goro.

Reiko & Sareena - Sam Chandler, Edgy

What’s better than one edgy-looking fighter? Two. If you catch me in Mortal Kombat 1, you can bet your bottom dollar you’ll see me rocking Reiko and Sareena. I mean, look at these two. He’s got sick black warpaint on his face and so does she.

Raiden and Cyrax - Donovan Erskine, Outworld Editor

Source: NetherRealm Studios

I’ve been dabbling in MK1 over the past day and Raiden/Cyrax has been my favorite combo so far. I don’t know if they have a particular synergy, but Cyrax’s base Kameo attack is pretty powerful. It’s a great way to start or end just about any combo. Despite getting my teeth kicked in repeatedly online, Raiden is the one character I’ve found a sliver of success with, so he’ll be my main until further notice!

Kung Lao & Stryker - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo show host…Toss that hat!



Source: NetherRealm Studios

Who is my Mortal Kombat 1 day 1 main and Kameo kombo? Whenever a new Mortal Kombat game comes out, I always check to see if my favorite fighter, Kung Lao, is in the game. Kung Lao has been my pick since Mortal Kombat 2 and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. The Kameo pick is a little tougher to narrow down. It stinks that Sonya and Jax are Kameos and not main fighters but that’s better than them not being in the game at all. The same can be said for Stryker. I have always felt something toward Stryker so I think my first Kameo when I’m able to play the game will be Stryker with Sonya or Jax on deck.

These are our Mortal Kombat 1 Day One Mains and Kameos. Who are you playing? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below and stay tuned for plenty of Mortal Kombat 1 coverage!