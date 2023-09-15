New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Spilling blood in Mortal Kombat 1!

We're throwing hands in Mortal Kombat 1 on a special ShackStream!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetherRealm Studios
1

Mortal Kombat 1 has arrived, bringing about the latest entry in the iconic series and yet another banger of a fighting game for 2023. We haven’t been playing it for too long, but that won’t stop us from going head-to-head in some friendly battles for your viewing pleasure. A special MK1 ShackStream is going down soon, so come see who reigns superior on the Shacknews staff!

Mortal Kombat 1 ShackStream

Our Mortal Kombat 1 ShackStream will be going live today at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. You can catch it over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can expect to see Shack Staffers TJ Denzer, David L. Craddock, Dennis White, and myself, Donovan Erskine, clashing in a series of Mortal Kombat 1 matches. Let’s all yell it together, “MORTAL KOMBAT!”

We’re big fighting game fans here at Shacknews, so we’re excited to jump into Mortal Kombat 1 and see where it stacks up against the year’s biggest titles. If you enjoy these fun one-off streams and would like to see more, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel with Prime Gaming.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

