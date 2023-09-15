ShackStream: Spilling blood in Mortal Kombat 1! We're throwing hands in Mortal Kombat 1 on a special ShackStream!

Mortal Kombat 1 has arrived, bringing about the latest entry in the iconic series and yet another banger of a fighting game for 2023. We haven’t been playing it for too long, but that won’t stop us from going head-to-head in some friendly battles for your viewing pleasure. A special MK1 ShackStream is going down soon, so come see who reigns superior on the Shacknews staff!

Mortal Kombat 1 ShackStream

Our Mortal Kombat 1 ShackStream will be going live today at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET. You can catch it over on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can expect to see Shack Staffers TJ Denzer, David L. Craddock, Dennis White, and myself, Donovan Erskine, clashing in a series of Mortal Kombat 1 matches. Let’s all yell it together, “MORTAL KOMBAT!”

We’re big fighting game fans here at Shacknews, so we’re excited to jump into Mortal Kombat 1 and see where it stacks up against the year’s biggest titles. If you enjoy these fun one-off streams and would like to see more, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel with Prime Gaming.