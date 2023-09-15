Digital Eclipse announces remaster of the first Wizardry game Digital Eclipse is developing a full remaster of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, and it's available in early access on PC now.

The Wizardry franchise is coming back, and Digital Eclipse is ushering its return with a remaster of the very first game. Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord was originally released in September 1981 and was one of the first PC RPGs ever created, released as far back as the Apple 2. Now, Digital Eclipse is bringing the game back for modern audiences. What’s more, players can start checking it out today on PC. The game is available in early access.

Digital Eclipse announced the remaster of Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord on its studio website on September 15, 2023, as well as sharing a new trailer. The remaster is a spruced up recreation of the original, actually built on top of the code used to create the Apple 2 game so that its gameplay is as faithful as can be. Digital Eclipse went on to share that remaining faithful to the original was a priority.

The first party-based RPG video game ever released, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord was a direct inspiration to series like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. Digital Eclipse's revival preserves the appeal of the classic, with many upgrades for modern role-playing game fans.

Much like in the original games, players will craft their party as they see fit and venture into dungeons full of monsters to slay and treasure to seek.

Source: Digital Eclipse

Digital Eclipse’s Wizardry remaster is available to play in early access on PC via Steam and GOG. The team has spent two years developing the remaster already and wants player feedback to make sure it gets the game right. Digital Eclipse also shared that it intends to have the game in early access until around the end of 2024 for polish and implementation of feedback.

With many of Digital Eclipse’s previous projects being arcade or classic console remasters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection, a Wizardry remaster out of them is quite the delightful surprise. Stay tuned as we continue to follow the remaster for further news and updates throughout the next year.