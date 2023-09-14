New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Nintendo Museum will finish construction this March

The Nintendo Museum will chronicle the company's rich history.
Donovan Erskine
During the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, the company provided an update on a gallery currently being constructed in Kyoto, Japan. The building has been officially named The Nintendo Museum, and we got a look at a new render during the Direct. Nintendo says that construction is coming along well, and is expected to be complete in March 2024.

A computer render of the Nintendo Museum.

Source: Nintendo

Developing...

