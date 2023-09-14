The Nintendo Museum will finish construction this March
The Nintendo Museum will chronicle the company's rich history.
During the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, the company provided an update on a gallery currently being constructed in Kyoto, Japan. The building has been officially named The Nintendo Museum, and we got a look at a new render during the Direct. Nintendo says that construction is coming along well, and is expected to be complete in March 2024.
Developing...
