PlayStation State of Play returns tomorrow with indie and third-party news

Sony has announced that a PlayStation State of Play is going down tomorrow.
Donovan Erskine
Sony
Tomorrow was already set to be a busy video game news day with a Nintendo Direct coming bright and early, but that apparently wasn’t enough for the powers that be. Sony has announced an event of its own, with a PlayStation State of Play scheduled for the late afternoon hours. It’ll be primarily focused on indies and games from third-party studios.

The September 2023 PlayStation State of Play was announced in a post to the PlayStation Blog this afternoon. It’ll take place tomorrow, September 14, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, but we’re not sure how long the event will run. In the post, Sony Director of Third-Party Relations Shawne Benson explains that the showcase will primarily focus on games from indie and third-party developers.

The PlayStation triangle, square, x, and circle logos.

Source: Sony

With that clarification, don’t get too excited for any major announcements in regard to PlayStation Studios. Instead, we’ll be curious to see what third-party and indie developers are spotlighted. It’ll also be interesting to see if there is any crossover with the Nintendo Direct that’s happening on the same day.

Tomorrow’s State of Play will mark the first PlayStation event since the PlayStation Showcase in May. You can expect to read about any and all of the announcements from the State of Play on Shacknews’ dedicated topic page.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

