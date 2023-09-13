PlayStation State of Play returns tomorrow with indie and third-party news Sony has announced that a PlayStation State of Play is going down tomorrow.

Tomorrow was already set to be a busy video game news day with a Nintendo Direct coming bright and early, but that apparently wasn’t enough for the powers that be. Sony has announced an event of its own, with a PlayStation State of Play scheduled for the late afternoon hours. It’ll be primarily focused on indies and games from third-party studios.

The September 2023 PlayStation State of Play was announced in a post to the PlayStation Blog this afternoon. It’ll take place tomorrow, September 14, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels, but we’re not sure how long the event will run. In the post, Sony Director of Third-Party Relations Shawne Benson explains that the showcase will primarily focus on games from indie and third-party developers.



Source: Sony

Tomorrow’s broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights, to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone!

With that clarification, don’t get too excited for any major announcements in regard to PlayStation Studios. Instead, we’ll be curious to see what third-party and indie developers are spotlighted. It’ll also be interesting to see if there is any crossover with the Nintendo Direct that’s happening on the same day.

Tomorrow’s State of Play will mark the first PlayStation event since the PlayStation Showcase in May. You can expect to read about any and all of the announcements from the State of Play on Shacknews’ dedicated topic page.