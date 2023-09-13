RGG Summit 2023 to show latest Yakuza & Like a Dragon reveals next week Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth are expected to make appearances during Ryu Ga Gotoku's presentation.

With Tokyo Game Show 2023 right around the corner, a lot of Japanese and other Asian studios are gearing up to show off the latest games and updates they have in store for players. Yakuza franchise studio Ryu Ga Gotoku is no exception and has announced a special presentation outside of TGS2023 events with the RGG Summit 2023 presentation. This will take place next week where we’re expected to see the latest updates on the Yakuza and Like a Dragon games.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced the RGG Summit 2023 presentation via the studio’s Twitter on September 12, 2023. According to the announcement, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will go live on September 19, 2023, at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET on the Sega Twitch channel. There, the studio will share updates on its latest projects, including new looks at Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. There’s also no telling if Ryu Ga Gotoku has anything further up its sleeves for the presentation.

Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku has a lot of irons in the fire for its immediate future. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name continues stories with Kiryu Kazuma, who looks to atone and find a peaceful life for himself after leaving organized crime. Obviously, that plan gets bent out of shape and he ends up having to get down and dirty with the criminal underworld again. It will lead into Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which continues the adventures of Ichiban Kasuga, who was the star of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

It will be interesting to see if the Like a Dragon games are all Ryu Ga Gotoku has in store for us during its RGG Summit 2023 presentation. Stay tuned here at Shacknews as we cover the announcements that come out of the event.