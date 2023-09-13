Bethesda confirms DLSS support, FOV slider & city maps are coming to Starfield Bethesda says it's hard at work on heavily requested features from the Starfield community.

While Starfield released to some pretty glowing responses, there were still some key points of criticism surrounding the sci-fi RPG. This includes a handful of quality-of-life features as well as fixes for some of the game’s most glaring bugs. Developer Bethesda Game Studios has released an official statement, confirming that the studio has heard audience feedback and is working on adding several requested features to Starfield down the road.

Bethesda shared its Starfield development update in a blog post on its website. In the post, the studio confirms that it’s heard player feedback and will shift its focus to adding heavily-requested features after its able to address some of the game’s more severe bugs. Particularly, bugs that impede story and side quest progress. Bethesda shared a list of features that it plans to add to Starfield once the more pressing issues are taken care of.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

FOV Slider

Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)

Eat button for food! We’re also working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support, and each update will include new stability and performance improvements.

Bethesda also mentioned that it plans to add city maps, as many players complained about how hard it was to navigate the larger cities in the Settled Systems without a proper layout. The developer admitted that this feature won’t come soon, but it’s on the roadmap.

The modding community will be happy to know that Creations, Bethesda’s built-in mod support tool, will be launching early next year. The studio states that it plans to support Starfield “for years and years to come,” so we can expect additional updates down the road. Make Shacknews your resource outpost for everything happening in the world of Starfield.