Hearthstone's Fall of Ulduar mini-set brings Anomalies to Standard Cho'gall is bringing chaos to Hearthstone's Standard modes.

For weeks, Hearthstone Battlegrounds has seen an influx of Anomalies, which are random rules that are applied for the entirety of a session. Since then, the ogre mage Cho'gall has put his heads together and decided that this would be fun to bring into Hearthstone's Standard modes. Hearthstone players can expect to find Anomalies in the weeks ahead just in time for the arrival of the Titans' Mini-Set, Fall of Ulduar.

The Hearthstone website indicates that Anomalies will automatically be applied to Standard, Wild, Arena, and Twist games for a limited time following the deployment of Patch 27.4. There are 20 Anomalies in total, each of which can change the game in big ways.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Of course, Blizzard is aware that some players may want Anomalies to stick around a little longer. Those players will have the option to add one of Fall of Ulduar's new Legendary cards to their deck: Cho'gall, Twilight Chieftain. The newest incarnation of Cho'gall has a 25 percent chance to corrupt a game with a random Anomaly effect.

The Fall of Ulduar Mini-Set will also introduce new unlockable cosmetics, new quests related to the captive Old God Yogg-Saron, and the arrival of Yogg-Saron itself in the form of the first Neutral Legendary Titan.

Hearthstone's Fall of Ulduar Mini-Set will be available on Tuesday, September 19. Random cards from the Mini-Set will be scattered across Titans card packs, but those who want the whole thing can pay $14.99 USD or 2,000 in-game Gold for all 38 cards. We'll keep an eye on these Anomalies to see what madness Cho'gall is bringing forth, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.