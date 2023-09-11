New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Golf It! has us navigating zany putting greens on Indie-licious

We've got our putters and we're going for holes-in-one as we play Golf It! on this week's episode of Indie-licious!
The sweet smell of freshly-cut plastic grass and tchotchkes arranged as mind-melting distractions and obstacles await us this week on Indie-licious. When life hands you a water hazard, just Golf It! That’s what we’re doing as we play some miniature golf on today’s episode of our indie gaming livestream!

Golf It! comes to us from the developers and publishers at Perfuse Entertainment. The game originally launched in early access, but got its Version 1.0 release on August 18, 2023. It’s a minigolf game that features 8 official minigolf courses to explore in both single-player and multiplayer formats. Even when you’ve had your fill of the game’s built-in courses, you can use its tools to start building your own holes full of fun designs, obstacles, and surprises. We just might try some user-created levels if we have time!

Join us as we grab our virtual putters and play Golf It! on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream! We’ll be going live with it on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:20 p.m. PT / 5:20 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

As always, we’d like thank those who tune into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and engagement drive us to continue to bring you the best livestream content we can come up with. If you’d like to support our continuing livestream efforts, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us quite a bit and you can subscribe for free if you happen to have Amazon Prime. In that case, just link your Prime subscription up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming to get a free subscription to use as you please each month.

Can we convince the ball that it’s not too good for its home? Find out as we go live with Golf It! on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

