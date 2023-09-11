Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Version 1.02 patch notes buff most assault rifles The Ludlow, Ransetsu, Turner, Scudder, Etsujin, and Chang Chen all got projectile speed boosts and decreased reloading times.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has gotten a new update this week, adjusting a number of features in the game, including many of the weapons. Don’t be worried about debuffs of your favorite overpowered shotgun and laser cannons, though. Surprisingly, FromSoftware put the nerf bat away and instead went with buffing a bunch of the weapons even as it fixed bugs. It looks like most assault rifle weapons are going to be a bit more viable following Armored Core 6 Version 1.02.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Version 1.02 patch notes buff

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Version 1.02 came through with upgrades for most assault rifle weapons.

Source: Bandai Namco

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco dropped the Armored Core 6 Version 1.02 update and its accompanying patch notes on September 11, 2023. The headliner of these notes is the buffs coming to nearly every weapon in the assault rifle class. FromSoftware must have felt that these weapons were underperforming all around, because pretty much every one of them got a projectile speed increase and a lowered reload time. Some of them even got increased damage and/or more ammunition per magazine. You can see the full rundown of changes and tweaks just below:

Balance Adjustments

Weapon Unit balance adjustments: MA-J-200 RANSETSU-RF: Increased attack power/rate of fire, decreased reload time. LR-036 CURTIS: Increased attack power, decreased reload time. RF-024 TURNER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. RF-025 SCUDDER: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR: Increased attack power/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MG-014 LUDLOW: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased recoil and reload time. DF-MG-02 CHANG-CHEN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time. MA-E-210 ETSUJIN: Increased attack power/total rounds/projectile speed, decreased reload time.

Adjusted certain attacks performed by the enemy units AAP07: BALTEUS, IA-13: SEA SPIDER and IB-01: CEL240.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented certain weapons from dealing damage to the boss of the mission “Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship”.

Fixed a bug that caused the boss of the mission “Prevent Corporate Salvage of New Tech” to be unable to detect the player.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies to not be displayed correctly during the mission “Survey the Uninhabited Floating City”.

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies and background objects to be displayed incorrectly during the mission “Attack the Old Spaceport”.

Fixed a bug that caused vertical missiles and certain coral weapons to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Improved camera controls when spectating online arena battles.

Fixed a bug that caused the punch animation to not be displayed correctly on the opponent’s screen during online arena battles.

Other bug fixes.

[Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam] Fixed a bug that caused the game to enter offline mode and unable to save progress after the device recovers from sleep mode.

[Steam] Fixed the text displayed onscreen after selecting “Quit Game” from the System Menu on the title screen.

[Steam] Fixed a bug causing certain bosses to be rendered incorrectly.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 22

Regulation Ver. 1.02.1*

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

We will continue to provide improvement updates in the future to allow players to further enjoy ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON. Please stay tuned for more news by following our social channels.

Notice to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX|S Players

If the game is set to boot to offline mode in the Network Settings inside the System Menu, the latest regulation files will not be downloaded even if the update is applied (the game will remain at Regulation Ver. 1.02). Please ensure the game is set to online mode before attempting to apply this update.

And there you have it. That’s your Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Version 1.02 patch notes. Be sure to check out our other Armored Core 6 coverage, including the Shacknews review, and stay tuned for further news and updates.