Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 8: GOG.com Autumn Sale continues

Find the best deals on DRM-free games, including the bundled Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty expansion.
Ozzie Mejia
The major summer sales have ended, but GOG.com has already gotten ahead of the game on the fall season. The GOG.com Autumn Sale kicked off last week and it continues with new flash deals and new discounted titles. Plus, don't forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new expansion later this month, so if you haven't played the game, consider picking up the bundled package that includes the base game and Phantom Liberty.

Elsewhere, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is at its lowest price to date over on Steam. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight just had a substantial update and it's on sale right now on Battle.net. And make sure to catch up on Alan Wake's journey to this point. Alan Wake Remastered is at one of its lowest prices so far on the Epic Games Store.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.

Pay $9 or more for Pumpkin Jack and New Super Lucky's Tale. Pay $15 or more to also receive Demon Turf, Kao the Kangaroo, The Spirit and the Mouse, and Hell Pie. Pay $17 to also receive A Hat in Time and A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Primal Carnage: Extinction, and Animal Revolt Battle Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Prehistoric Hunt, Saurian, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, and Dinosaur Fossil Hunter. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Bloodshore and Late Shift. Pay $10 or more to also receive Five Dates, The Bunker, The Complex, and Mia and the Dragon Princess. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get PC Building Simmulator. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Overclocked Edition Content, Razer Workshop, Republic of Gamers Workshop, and Overclockers UK Workshop DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.

