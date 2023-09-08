Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 8: GOG.com Autumn Sale continues

The major summer sales have ended, but GOG.com has already gotten ahead of the game on the fall season. The GOG.com Autumn Sale kicked off last week and it continues with new flash deals and new discounted titles. Plus, don't forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new expansion later this month, so if you haven't played the game, consider picking up the bundled package that includes the base game and Phantom Liberty.
Elsewhere, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is at its lowest price to date over on Steam. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight just had a substantial update and it's on sale right now on Battle.net. And make sure to catch up on Alan Wake's journey to this point. Alan Wake Remastered is at one of its lowest prices so far on the Epic Games Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Spelldrifter - FREE until 9/14
- Sifu - $23.99 (40% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- 2K Games Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $7.97 (92% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store 2K Publisher Sale.
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Miasma Chronicles - $29.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $27.99 (30% off)
- Control - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
Fanatical
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $48.89 (19% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.89 (44% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.39 (59% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $49.99 (41% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $17.98 (28% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $15.38 (38% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $12.95 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $21.87 (56% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.67 (67% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $16.74 (67% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $19.90 (34% off)
Gamersgate
- Evil Dead: The Game GOTY Edition [Steam] - $21.24 (58% off)
- Biomutant [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.29 (75% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $5.09 (87% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Tomb Raider Collection [Steam] - $38.77 (79% off)
GamesPlanet
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.25 (35% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (78% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC [Steam] - $12.99 (57% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $17.49 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $13.99 (30% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $13.74 (45% off)
- Evil West - $24.99 (50% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $15.39 (45% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza Complete Series - $55.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- Chorus - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $14.86 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $13.99 (65% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (75% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.39 (80% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.39 (26% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.39 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.79 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.69 (83% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- There are over 4,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Autumn Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $26.40 (74% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $35.37 (41% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $21.12 (65% off)
- WWE 2K23 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $36.12 (74% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie [Steam] - $16.82 (44% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $7.04 (93% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.
Pay $9 or more for Pumpkin Jack and New Super Lucky's Tale. Pay $15 or more to also receive Demon Turf, Kao the Kangaroo, The Spirit and the Mouse, and Hell Pie. Pay $17 to also receive A Hat in Time and A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Primal Carnage: Extinction, and Animal Revolt Battle Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Prehistoric Hunt, Saurian, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, and Dinosaur Fossil Hunter. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Bloodshore and Late Shift. Pay $10 or more to also receive Five Dates, The Bunker, The Complex, and Mia and the Dragon Princess. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get PC Building Simmulator. Pay $5 or more to also receive the Overclocked Edition Content, Razer Workshop, Republic of Gamers Workshop, and Overclockers UK Workshop DLC packs. Pay $10 or more to also receive the NZXT Workshop, Esports Expansion, AORUS Workshop, Fractal Design Workshop, and EVGA Workshop DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
- Tchia [Epic] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (70% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $15.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition - $14.00 (80% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
Steam
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $48.99 (30% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $57.99 (91% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $40.19 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman: World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Signalis - $15.99 (20% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- Focus Entertainment Publisher Sale
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Void Crew - $17.59 (20% off)
- Warstride Challenges - $14.99 (25% off)
- Atomic Heart - $39.59 (34% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $16.49 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Aliens Dark Descent - $29.99 (25% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- CrossCode - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Steam Focus Entertainment Publisher Sale.
- Dark Souls Franchise Sale
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin - $19.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $3.49 (30% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $9.99 (50% off)
- Demonologist [Steam Early Access] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (63% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sifu - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition - $6.99 (90% off)
- Escape Simulator - $10.04 (33% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Shell - $3.59 (88% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $9.99 (80% off)
- DJMAX RESPECT V - $9.99 (80% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 8: GOG.com Autumn Sale continues