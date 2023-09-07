Shiver, Frye & Big Man Splatfest start & end time, rewards - Splatoon 3 Pick who you think would be the best leader, prepare for the Splatfest start time, and fight until the final bell rings in Splatoon 3!

Splatfest is happening over the weekend and this time it’s themed around who you think would be the best leader: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man. Below is all the information you need to prepare, including the Splatfest start and end time, how to play, and what your reward will be!

Shiver, Frye & Big Man Splatfest start & end time

The best leader Splatfest will start at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 8, 2023. Players will then have the weekend to pick the best leader, participate in battles, level up their Catalog, and hopefully claim victory before the event ends at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The Sneak Peek for the Splatfest celebrating the first anniversary of Splatoon 3's release is live! Head to the Pledge Box, and vote for the team you want to join. And remember—you can’t change teams after you vote. pic.twitter.com/eGLcDpO471 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 1, 2023

How to play the best leader Splatfest



Source: Nintendo

If you’ve played a Splatfest in the past, you’ll already be familiar with how these events work. For anyone that’s just joining in on the fun – welcome! To begin with, load up Splatoon 3 and go to the center of town. Here you can find the Splatfest tent and then select who you think will be the best leader: Shiver, Frye, or Big Man. Whoever you pick will be the team you’re representing.

After picking your team, you’ll be given a t-shirt that you get for the duration of the Splatfest. You can use this to level up abilities and reset the t-shirt at a reduced price. It’s a great way to collect the pieces you need to craft abilities for your other gear.

As for what you’ll be playing, Splatfest is like the other Splatoon multiplayer matches. You’ll face off against other teams and each victory will go toward hopefully coming out victorious for the entire event. There is also a special Tri-Color battle, where all three times duke it out.

While you’re playing, any levels you earn on your Catalog will also help your team’s progress. Additionally, make sure you spend those conch shells at the Shell-Out Machine during the event, as they won’t stick around when it ends.

Splatfest rewards



Source: Shacknews

Though farming up a decent supply of chunks is enough for most, there are additional rewards for participating in Splatfest. Once the event ends, you will receive a bunch of Super Sea Snails. The number you receive will be based on your team’s performance and how much you leveled up during the Splatfest.

The Shiver, Frye, and Big Man Splatfest is bound to get heated. Everyone no doubt has in their mind who would make the best leader, but time will soon tell who manages to rally the most troops. Be sure to stop by our Splatoon 3 page on Sunday evening so check out which team won.