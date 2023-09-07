Remnant 2 update 9.7.23 patch notes Remnant 2 has received its first major quality of life update and you can read the 9.7.23 patch notes here.

Remnant 2 update 9.7.23 looks to target a whole lot of quality of life fixes for players. These patch notes highlight several key areas including issues with the Archon Archetype skills, various crashes, and much more. Take a look at the notes below.

Remnant 2 update 9.7.23 patch notes



Source: Gunfire Games

The patch notes for Remnant update 9.7.23 come courtesy from the game’s official site. These notes were released on September 7, 2023.

Performance and Crashes

Fixed an issue with Archon’s Chaos Gate skill that was impacting performance.

Fixed an issue with Archon’s Havoc Form skill that was impacting performance.

Improved performance on all stages of Annihilation Boss Fight.

Fixed an issue where picking up an item would cause a small lag hitch for hosts.

Various crash fixes and optimizations.

Added a Detailed Geometry video option, which is enabled by default. DEV NOTE: This option allows for users to disable the setting to reduce environmental geometry detail. This will improve the maximum performance for those with high end CPUs.

Added a lower Graphics Quality Preset named “Potato”. DEV NOTE: The Potato preset allows for low end systems to more aggressively disable expensive rendering features. Helping them achieve higher frame rates and smoother gameplay.

Streamlined backend connection when joining players games. DEV NOTE: This should address several issues including general failures to connect after “connecting” screen and joining games while using a character with a lot of gear and items.



Quality of Life

General

Added option to enable Hold Sprint in Gameplay settings. DEV NOTE: A highly requested feature, players can now choose between Toggle (default) and Hold to Sprint.

Added option to enable Toggle AIM instead in Gameplay Settings. DEV NOTE: Another requested feature, players can now enable Toggle AIM instead of Hold AIM. This should be helpful for those that have trouble constantly keeping the AIM button down.

Added support for PlayStation button icons when using a PlayStation controller on PC.

When turning off aim assist while using a controller, it also turns off aim adhesion.

Gear / Items

Rigs can now downgrade Weapons, refunding 75% of materials used in upgrades and 50% of the scrap.

Dwell can now downgrade Mutators, refunding 75% of materials used in upgrades and 50% of the scrap.

Added consumable duration to advanced stats page on character menu.

Bug Fixes

Progression & Rewards

Fixed an issue where Achievement “Maxed Out!” was not properly rewarded after acquiring the required number of trait points. DEV NOTE: To unlock the achievement, you must interact with the World Stone.

Fixed an issue where if players crashed in tutorial while interacting with Rigs before receiving upgrade, they would be soft-locked in tutorial.

Fixed an issue where objectives would not be set correctly if quitting at various locations in the Tutorial.

Fixed an issue where only the player who dealt the last hit on an enemy would receive credit for the kill towards achievements.

Fixed an issue where if the player had the Thaen fruit buff experienced a softlock if they were dragged away by the Bone Harvester.

Fixed an issue where Bloodmoon door would not correctly open during some Bloodmoons.

Fixed an issue where Bloodmoon wisps would not spawn correctly during some Bloodmoons.

Archetypes

Summoner

Fixed an issue where Summoner’s minions were not receiving shared damage from Blood Bond trait.

Fixed an issue where Summoners were unable to summon minions at checkpoint before Cancer miniboss fight.

Fixed an issue where Dominator perk stayed active after switching Archetype.

Fixed an issue where minions were not granting experience when killing enemies.

Fixed an issue where minions were unable to target Sha’Hala.

Fixed an issue where minions would potentially continuously respawn when interacting with an NPC.

Engineer

Fixed an issue where players could swap off the Engineer’s heavy weapon after an interaction.

Fixed an issue where reclaimed Heavy Weapon would disappear if picked up while player was holding AIM.

Fixed an issue causing Heavy Carry backwards evade to cost double stamina.

Fixed an issue where Turrets were not granting experience when killing enemies.

Fixed an issue where Turrets could be active during ending cinematic.

Archon

Fixed an issue where mastery reward description incorrectly refers to Amplitude.

Gunslinger

Fixed an issue where Ammo Boxes dropped extra ammo that could not be picked up and would persist across re-rolls.

Handler

Fixed an issue where Very Good Boy was not granting experience when killing enemies. DEV NOTE: Look, he gets excited sometimes. Not his fault.



Weapons / Mods

Fixed an issue where Heavy Weapon Ammo was lost after a player leaves game while holding Heavy Weapon.

Fixed an issue where Engineer’s Flamethrower would not correctly target flying enemies.

Fixed an issue where Big Bang Mod did not work correctly with Spirit Wisp Mod.

Fixed an issue where Merciless bleed reticle was inconsistent due to weapon spread improvements.

Fixed an issue where the Cube Gun projectiles were able to push Many Faces.

Fixed an issue where Meridian not damaging Executioner and Royal Archers in Losomn.

Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter weapon phantoms were not terminating correctly.

Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter was unable to do full damage against Legion.

Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter could not hit Abomination’s Weakspot.

Fixed an issue where Rune Pistol audio loop would continually play when holstered.

Fixed an issue where clients using the Plasma Cutter would deal incorrect amount of damage.

Fixed an issue where Charged Ouroboros (Deceit) Sword Fragments passed through Corruptor Boss.

Fixed an issue where Ouroborus Swords would remain longer than debuff duration.

Fixed an issue where Starfall (Sagittarius) Area of Effect was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where Starfall Mod was not working with Mod Duration

Fixed an issue where the second arrow from Moonlight Barrage had an inconsistent trajectory.

Fixed an issue where Aphelion and Nightfall did not have force feedback on controllers when being used.

Fixed an issue where Beta Ray (Alpha/Omega) Mod wasn’t affecting Sha’Hala.

Fixed an issue where Sorrow reloading sound looped if visual effects persisted.

Fixed an issue where Nano Swarm (Nebula) would attempt to target Fae gargoyles but not aggro them.

Fixed an issue where Nano Swarm was targeting small critters and dead bodies.

Fixed an issue where players could use melee weapons when Dreadwalker (Nightfall) Mod was active.

Fixed an issue where Healing Shot traveled in the wrong direction with the Bonesaw and Huntmaster.

Fixed an issue where Scrap Shot’s slow effect would continue indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where Song of Eafir’s slow effect would continue indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where Voltaic Rondure Mod does not get overcharged by projectile weapons.

Fixed an issue where players could have two Fargazers out at once.

Fixed an issue where players using Fargazer mod couldn’t roll or use a relic while it was active.

Fixed an issue where Sporeshot (Sporebloom) and Rotted Arrow didn’t correctly scale with Mod duration.

Fixed an issue where Atom Splitter’s Fission Strike failed to hit some enemies.

Trinkets

Fixed an issue where Focusing Shard had no effect when crouching.

Fixed an issue where Burden of Warlock wasn’t calculating cost correctly with Star Shot Mod.

Fixed an issue where Hyperconductor was allowing a free skill charge.

Fixed an issue where Encrypted Ring effect wasn’t triggering correctly with mod use.

Fixed an issue where Game Master’s Pride was not working as intended with damage mitigation abilities.

Fixed an issue where some weapons would not detonate Rootbulbs and Shock canisters.

Fixed an issue where the Provisioner Ring was not correctly replenishing bullets.

Fixed an issue where Stone of Expanse was incorrectly calculating damage modifications.

Fixed an issue where One-Eyed Joker buff would remain after item was removed.

Fixed an issue where Fae Hunter Ring would not increase range of firearms when equipped.

Fixed an issue where Deceiver’s Band fails to trigger after sliding while wearing Ring of Omens.

Fixed an issue where Matriarch’s Insignia could trigger before a charged attack’s stamina cost was spent.

Fixed an issue where Ring of Omens was negating the encumbrance effect on vault actions.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t use Mist Step (Ring of Omens + Amulet) during a Heavy Carry.

Fixed an issue where Tightly Wound Coil would not activate correctly when using the Cube Gun.

Fixed an issue where Guardian’s Ring was not adding a stack of Bulwark when player took melee damage.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to roll when out of Stamina while using Ring of Omens.

Fixed an issue where Ring of Crisis was stacking instead of refreshing.

Fixed an issue where Stone of Continuance failed to extend some skill duration bonuses to clients.

Fixed an issue where Lithely Mutator was triggering from destroying breakables.

Fixed an issue where Shield Breaker Mutator would not activate when using some weapons.

Fixed an issue where Momentum Mutator was applying double critical damage.

Items & Consumables

Fixed an issue where Mudtooth wouldn't sell discovered concoctions if player had 0 in their inventory.

Fixed an issue where picking up a Tome of Knowledge when at max trait points would silently reward XP and Scrap. Now both have proper pop-up indicators.

Fixed an issue where Panacea Perk (Alchemist) was not being applied when using Ethereal Orb or Antidote.

Fixed an issue where Elixir of Life would not trigger Regenerator (Medic) Prime perk.

Fixed an issue where if a client purchased Diverting Heart from Cass, Host would not be able to purchase it.

Fixed an issue where Thaen Fruit buff would be lost when restarting game.

Fixed an issue where “You are dead” screen wouldn't display from some deaths while Thaen Fruit was active.

Fixed an issue where some engrams could not be picked up again for scrap after originally acquiring them.

Fixed an issue where Orb of Undoing became unusable.

Fixed an issue where Dark Cider was not scaling health increase correctly.

Fixed an issue where Root Water was unintentionally providing resistance bonus.

Fixed an issue where Root Water timer was not refreshing when using an additional one.

Fixed an issue where Dark Fluid was unintentionally providing resistance bonus.

Fixed an issue where Dark Fluid effects were not being applied correctly after death.

Fixed an issue where Xenoplasm was unintentionally providing resistance bonus.

Fixed an issue where Xenoplasm was increasing skill cooldown after death.

Enemies

Fixed an issue where camera would flip on female players when Dran enemy grabbed them.

Fixed an issue where players in spectator mode would not receive Blood Moon Essence during Blood Moon.

Fixed an issue where players could get on top of bone piles and Bone Harvester could not properly path to them.

Fixed an issue where players could walk into Dran Bomber to cause their bomb to explode multiple times.

Fixed an issue where Venom would get stuck in a loop if players stood in a specific location in arena.

Fixed an issue where Ripsaw could teleport out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where Many Faces Weakspot became always active after a restart.

Fixed an issue where the Defiler would lose aggro.

Fixed an issue where Bone Harvester could clip through ground.

Fixed an issue where the Custodian Eye could still fire projectiles while staggered.

Fixed an issue where Labyrinth enemies could walk through some doors.

Fixed an issue where Ripsaw could teleport out of bounds if he had the “Teleporter” affix.

Fixed an issue where phantom’s projectiles would scale up when leaving enemy’s hand.

Fixed an issue where Gorge would not correctly validate attacks when players were behind him.

Fixed an issue where projectiles from the Hatchery enemies moved very fast.

Fixed an issue where Ripsaw could be pushed thought collision from Pipe Bomb explosion.

Fixed an issue where enemies with Displacer affix could teleport players outside of event.

Fixed an issue where Aberration visual effects were removed by Hunter’s Focus and Hunter’s Shroud.

Fixed an issue where Shrewd collision remained in arena during seed fall sequence.

Fixed an issue where Annihilation’s tendrils could persist after player died and restarted fight.

Fixed an issue where Annihilation’s lightning attack would not orient correctly to ground for clients.

Fixed an issue where the Huntress would not attack if players were in her blind spot.

Fixed an issue where Annihilation would not orient clients to face the correct way upon its death.

Fixed an issue where the Bloat King would use its laser attack while its orbs were out.

Fixed an issue where the Bloat King’s laser attack sounds would trigger multiple times.

Fixed an issue where Legion’s projectile was set to the wrong collision type.

Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter was dealing Weakspot damage to Laby Orb when not hitting Weakspot.

Fixed an issue where Many Faces’ defeated arms could block the beam attack from the Corruptor.

Fixed an issue where the visual effects on Many Faces’ arms would not deactivate on death.

Fixed an issue where the Custodian’s Eye NPC was on bottom of its tube after player fell to their death.

UI

Fixed an issue where the text for “SLOW” was not the correct color on Binding Orb

Fixed an issue where the text on Stasis Beam had a grammatical error.

Fixed an issue where the text on Blade of Gul had a grammatical error.

Fixed an issue where the text on Dryzr Caliper had a grammatical error.

Fixed an issue where the text on Prospector perk had a grammatical error.

Fixed an issue where item description of Antidote did not match visual.

Fixed an issue where the word “Sheild” was not formatted correctly on Difference Engine.

Fixed an issue where item description of Feral Judgement did not match visual.

Fixed an issue where the text on Decayed Heart had a grammatical error.

Fixed an issue where “Another player is waiting at the Stone” wouldn't display if host was far from checkpoint.

Fixed an issue where the description of the Ambit Ember was not clear in its use.

Fixed an issue where crafting items weren’t displaying correctly on crafters.

Fixed an issue where Poisoned Ambit Ember was exploding when player walked sideways.

Fixed an issue where “ACID” text color was inconsistent across items.

Fixed an issue where Handling Trait bonus was not clearly defining its application.

Fixed an issue where being revived by the Thaen fruit was not displaying the immunity to status effects buff.

Fixed an issue where difficulty icon was not always being displayed correctly for clients. This was a visual issue and did not affect the actual difficulty for clients.

Fixed an issue where the host could get stuck in Menu if the client activated a cinematic.

Fixed an issue where Crescent Moon’s Moonlight Barrage was missing description in crafting menu.

Fixed an issue where status effect damage was missing from stats in character menu.

Fixed an issue where equipping an Elemental Resistance fragment did not update Elemental Resistance values.

Misc Fixes

Fixed an issue where the flashlight could disappear.

Fixed an issue where multiple crafting materials were not rewarding scrap on subsequent pickups.

Fixed an issue where Tal’Ratha’s music volume was not affected by the Music slider in settings.

Fixed an issue where Rigs and Ava McCabe would not show icon for crafting when enough materials were acquired in Ward 13.

Fixed an issue where the player could freeze up if they did multiple melee attacks before interacting with door during tutorial.

Fixed an issue where the lights would remain on during N’Erud World boss fight.

Fixed an issue where Thaen Tree growth could be screwed up if user changed their system clock time.

Fixed an issue where Banish would not work with some items that increase mod duration.

Fixed an issue where Enemy aggro could be disabled when leaving conversation with Oracle after receiving half quilt reward.

Fixed an issue where Cass’s dialogue would get reset when Campaign was re-rolled.

Fixed an issue where the player could die during the Postulant’s board game.

Fixed an issue where Laemir Censer would cause Firestorm to disappear early.

Fixed an issue where Trapped Laemir would reset his dialogue after event if player left area and returned.

Fixed an issue where siege in Ashen Trainyard could be skipped by force closing application.

Fixed an issue where players could get out of the world and infinitely fall at the start of N’Erud.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, activating World Stone did not show available waypoints.

Fixed an issue where a visual effect was playing incorrectly during introduction cinematic of Tal’Ratha’s Metaphysical fight.

Fixed an issue where Clementine and The Keeper were not showing up on the Map while player was in the Labyrinth and Blackened Citadel.

Fixed an issue where using Liquid escape would send players back to the Backrooms if had previously left.

Fixed an issue where the host could takeover interaction controls with an NPC from client, leaving them unable to play.

Fixed an issue where combat music volume would not be lowered when entering a new area.

Fixed an issue with collision in Wallace’s room in Ward 13.

Fixed several issues with collision on Losomn in various locations.

Fixed several issues with collision on Yaesha in various locations.

Fixed several issues with collision in the Labyrinth in various locations.

Fixed several issues with collision on Root Earth in various locations.

Fixed several issues with collision on N’Erud in various locations.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect music was playing during siege battle in the Labyrinth.

Fixed an issue where Non-Vendor NPCs wouldn’t speak in subsequent campaigns after beating the campaign previously.

Fixed an issue where collision was present in the middle of the room after Jester’s card game in Losomn.

Fixed an issue where kills from Bleed were not granting experience.

Fixed an issue where clients’ screens would not turn red to indicate taking damage when hit by Plasma Cutter.

Fixed an issue where if players force exited during conversation with Meidra about Tear of Kaeula they could not receive reward.

Fixed an issue where Non-Hardcore characters could join Hardcore games.

Fixed an issue where players would no longer be affected by fog on N’Erud.

Fixed an issue where players could speak to Ford through hole in the wall in Tutorial.

Fixed an issue where reticle would stick to friendly minions while using a controller.

Fixed an issue where getting teleported by Nimue would potentially cause enemies to ignore the player.

Fixed an issue where holding aim while getting staggered would not allow player to aim after being staggered.

