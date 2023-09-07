Remnant 2 update 9.7.23 patch notes
Remnant 2 has received its first major quality of life update and you can read the 9.7.23 patch notes here.
Remnant 2 update 9.7.23 looks to target a whole lot of quality of life fixes for players. These patch notes highlight several key areas including issues with the Archon Archetype skills, various crashes, and much more. Take a look at the notes below.
The patch notes for Remnant update 9.7.23 come courtesy from the game’s official site. These notes were released on September 7, 2023.
Performance and Crashes
- Fixed an issue with Archon’s Chaos Gate skill that was impacting performance.
- Fixed an issue with Archon’s Havoc Form skill that was impacting performance.
- Improved performance on all stages of Annihilation Boss Fight.
- Fixed an issue where picking up an item would cause a small lag hitch for hosts.
- Various crash fixes and optimizations.
- Added a Detailed Geometry video option, which is enabled by default.
- DEV NOTE: This option allows for users to disable the setting to reduce environmental geometry detail. This will improve the maximum performance for those with high end CPUs.
- Added a lower Graphics Quality Preset named “Potato”.
- DEV NOTE: The Potato preset allows for low end systems to more aggressively disable expensive rendering features. Helping them achieve higher frame rates and smoother gameplay.
- Streamlined backend connection when joining players games.
- DEV NOTE: This should address several issues including general failures to connect after “connecting” screen and joining games while using a character with a lot of gear and items.
Quality of Life
General
- Added option to enable Hold Sprint in Gameplay settings.
- DEV NOTE: A highly requested feature, players can now choose between Toggle (default) and Hold to Sprint.
- Added option to enable Toggle AIM instead in Gameplay Settings.
- DEV NOTE: Another requested feature, players can now enable Toggle AIM instead of Hold AIM. This should be helpful for those that have trouble constantly keeping the AIM button down.
- Added support for PlayStation button icons when using a PlayStation controller on PC.
- When turning off aim assist while using a controller, it also turns off aim adhesion.
Gear / Items
- Rigs can now downgrade Weapons, refunding 75% of materials used in upgrades and 50% of the scrap.
- Dwell can now downgrade Mutators, refunding 75% of materials used in upgrades and 50% of the scrap.
- Added consumable duration to advanced stats page on character menu.
Bug Fixes
Progression & Rewards
- Fixed an issue where Achievement “Maxed Out!” was not properly rewarded after acquiring the required number of trait points.
- DEV NOTE: To unlock the achievement, you must interact with the World Stone.
- Fixed an issue where if players crashed in tutorial while interacting with Rigs before receiving upgrade, they would be soft-locked in tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where objectives would not be set correctly if quitting at various locations in the Tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where only the player who dealt the last hit on an enemy would receive credit for the kill towards achievements.
- Fixed an issue where if the player had the Thaen fruit buff experienced a softlock if they were dragged away by the Bone Harvester.
- Fixed an issue where Bloodmoon door would not correctly open during some Bloodmoons.
- Fixed an issue where Bloodmoon wisps would not spawn correctly during some Bloodmoons.
Archetypes
Summoner
- Fixed an issue where Summoner’s minions were not receiving shared damage from Blood Bond trait.
- Fixed an issue where Summoners were unable to summon minions at checkpoint before Cancer miniboss fight.
- Fixed an issue where Dominator perk stayed active after switching Archetype.
- Fixed an issue where minions were not granting experience when killing enemies.
- Fixed an issue where minions were unable to target Sha’Hala.
- Fixed an issue where minions would potentially continuously respawn when interacting with an NPC.
Engineer
- Fixed an issue where players could swap off the Engineer’s heavy weapon after an interaction.
- Fixed an issue where reclaimed Heavy Weapon would disappear if picked up while player was holding AIM.
- Fixed an issue causing Heavy Carry backwards evade to cost double stamina.
- Fixed an issue where Turrets were not granting experience when killing enemies.
- Fixed an issue where Turrets could be active during ending cinematic.
Archon
- Fixed an issue where mastery reward description incorrectly refers to Amplitude.
Gunslinger
- Fixed an issue where Ammo Boxes dropped extra ammo that could not be picked up and would persist across re-rolls.
Handler
- Fixed an issue where Very Good Boy was not granting experience when killing enemies.
- DEV NOTE: Look, he gets excited sometimes. Not his fault.
Weapons / Mods
- Fixed an issue where Heavy Weapon Ammo was lost after a player leaves game while holding Heavy Weapon.
- Fixed an issue where Engineer’s Flamethrower would not correctly target flying enemies.
- Fixed an issue where Big Bang Mod did not work correctly with Spirit Wisp Mod.
- Fixed an issue where Merciless bleed reticle was inconsistent due to weapon spread improvements.
- Fixed an issue where the Cube Gun projectiles were able to push Many Faces.
- Fixed an issue where Meridian not damaging Executioner and Royal Archers in Losomn.
- Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter weapon phantoms were not terminating correctly.
- Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter was unable to do full damage against Legion.
- Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter could not hit Abomination’s Weakspot.
- Fixed an issue where Rune Pistol audio loop would continually play when holstered.
- Fixed an issue where clients using the Plasma Cutter would deal incorrect amount of damage.
- Fixed an issue where Charged Ouroboros (Deceit) Sword Fragments passed through Corruptor Boss.
- Fixed an issue where Ouroborus Swords would remain longer than debuff duration.
- Fixed an issue where Starfall (Sagittarius) Area of Effect was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where Starfall Mod was not working with Mod Duration
- Fixed an issue where the second arrow from Moonlight Barrage had an inconsistent trajectory.
- Fixed an issue where Aphelion and Nightfall did not have force feedback on controllers when being used.
- Fixed an issue where Beta Ray (Alpha/Omega) Mod wasn’t affecting Sha’Hala.
- Fixed an issue where Sorrow reloading sound looped if visual effects persisted.
- Fixed an issue where Nano Swarm (Nebula) would attempt to target Fae gargoyles but not aggro them.
- Fixed an issue where Nano Swarm was targeting small critters and dead bodies.
- Fixed an issue where players could use melee weapons when Dreadwalker (Nightfall) Mod was active.
- Fixed an issue where Healing Shot traveled in the wrong direction with the Bonesaw and Huntmaster.
- Fixed an issue where Scrap Shot’s slow effect would continue indefinitely.
- Fixed an issue where Song of Eafir’s slow effect would continue indefinitely.
- Fixed an issue where Voltaic Rondure Mod does not get overcharged by projectile weapons.
- Fixed an issue where players could have two Fargazers out at once.
- Fixed an issue where players using Fargazer mod couldn’t roll or use a relic while it was active.
- Fixed an issue where Sporeshot (Sporebloom) and Rotted Arrow didn’t correctly scale with Mod duration.
- Fixed an issue where Atom Splitter’s Fission Strike failed to hit some enemies.
Trinkets
- Fixed an issue where Focusing Shard had no effect when crouching.
- Fixed an issue where Burden of Warlock wasn’t calculating cost correctly with Star Shot Mod.
- Fixed an issue where Hyperconductor was allowing a free skill charge.
- Fixed an issue where Encrypted Ring effect wasn’t triggering correctly with mod use.
- Fixed an issue where Game Master’s Pride was not working as intended with damage mitigation abilities.
- Fixed an issue where some weapons would not detonate Rootbulbs and Shock canisters.
- Fixed an issue where the Provisioner Ring was not correctly replenishing bullets.
- Fixed an issue where Stone of Expanse was incorrectly calculating damage modifications.
- Fixed an issue where One-Eyed Joker buff would remain after item was removed.
- Fixed an issue where Fae Hunter Ring would not increase range of firearms when equipped.
- Fixed an issue where Deceiver’s Band fails to trigger after sliding while wearing Ring of Omens.
- Fixed an issue where Matriarch’s Insignia could trigger before a charged attack’s stamina cost was spent.
- Fixed an issue where Ring of Omens was negating the encumbrance effect on vault actions.
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t use Mist Step (Ring of Omens + Amulet) during a Heavy Carry.
- Fixed an issue where Tightly Wound Coil would not activate correctly when using the Cube Gun.
- Fixed an issue where Guardian’s Ring was not adding a stack of Bulwark when player took melee damage.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to roll when out of Stamina while using Ring of Omens.
- Fixed an issue where Ring of Crisis was stacking instead of refreshing.
- Fixed an issue where Stone of Continuance failed to extend some skill duration bonuses to clients.
- Fixed an issue where Lithely Mutator was triggering from destroying breakables.
- Fixed an issue where Shield Breaker Mutator would not activate when using some weapons.
- Fixed an issue where Momentum Mutator was applying double critical damage.
Items & Consumables
- Fixed an issue where Mudtooth wouldn't sell discovered concoctions if player had 0 in their inventory.
- Fixed an issue where picking up a Tome of Knowledge when at max trait points would silently reward XP and Scrap. Now both have proper pop-up indicators.
- Fixed an issue where Panacea Perk (Alchemist) was not being applied when using Ethereal Orb or Antidote.
- Fixed an issue where Elixir of Life would not trigger Regenerator (Medic) Prime perk.
- Fixed an issue where if a client purchased Diverting Heart from Cass, Host would not be able to purchase it.
- Fixed an issue where Thaen Fruit buff would be lost when restarting game.
- Fixed an issue where “You are dead” screen wouldn't display from some deaths while Thaen Fruit was active.
- Fixed an issue where some engrams could not be picked up again for scrap after originally acquiring them.
- Fixed an issue where Orb of Undoing became unusable.
- Fixed an issue where Dark Cider was not scaling health increase correctly.
- Fixed an issue where Root Water was unintentionally providing resistance bonus.
- Fixed an issue where Root Water timer was not refreshing when using an additional one.
- Fixed an issue where Dark Fluid was unintentionally providing resistance bonus.
- Fixed an issue where Dark Fluid effects were not being applied correctly after death.
- Fixed an issue where Xenoplasm was unintentionally providing resistance bonus.
- Fixed an issue where Xenoplasm was increasing skill cooldown after death.
Enemies
- Fixed an issue where camera would flip on female players when Dran enemy grabbed them.
- Fixed an issue where players in spectator mode would not receive Blood Moon Essence during Blood Moon.
- Fixed an issue where players could get on top of bone piles and Bone Harvester could not properly path to them.
- Fixed an issue where players could walk into Dran Bomber to cause their bomb to explode multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where Venom would get stuck in a loop if players stood in a specific location in arena.
- Fixed an issue where Ripsaw could teleport out of bounds.
- Fixed an issue where Many Faces Weakspot became always active after a restart.
- Fixed an issue where the Defiler would lose aggro.
- Fixed an issue where Bone Harvester could clip through ground.
- Fixed an issue where the Custodian Eye could still fire projectiles while staggered.
- Fixed an issue where Labyrinth enemies could walk through some doors.
- Fixed an issue where Ripsaw could teleport out of bounds if he had the “Teleporter” affix.
- Fixed an issue where phantom’s projectiles would scale up when leaving enemy’s hand.
- Fixed an issue where Gorge would not correctly validate attacks when players were behind him.
- Fixed an issue where projectiles from the Hatchery enemies moved very fast.
- Fixed an issue where Ripsaw could be pushed thought collision from Pipe Bomb explosion.
- Fixed an issue where enemies with Displacer affix could teleport players outside of event.
- Fixed an issue where Aberration visual effects were removed by Hunter’s Focus and Hunter’s Shroud.
- Fixed an issue where Shrewd collision remained in arena during seed fall sequence.
- Fixed an issue where Annihilation’s tendrils could persist after player died and restarted fight.
- Fixed an issue where Annihilation’s lightning attack would not orient correctly to ground for clients.
- Fixed an issue where the Huntress would not attack if players were in her blind spot.
- Fixed an issue where Annihilation would not orient clients to face the correct way upon its death.
- Fixed an issue where the Bloat King would use its laser attack while its orbs were out.
- Fixed an issue where the Bloat King’s laser attack sounds would trigger multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where Legion’s projectile was set to the wrong collision type.
- Fixed an issue where Plasma Cutter was dealing Weakspot damage to Laby Orb when not hitting Weakspot.
- Fixed an issue where Many Faces’ defeated arms could block the beam attack from the Corruptor.
- Fixed an issue where the visual effects on Many Faces’ arms would not deactivate on death.
- Fixed an issue where the Custodian’s Eye NPC was on bottom of its tube after player fell to their death.
UI
- Fixed an issue where the text for “SLOW” was not the correct color on Binding Orb
- Fixed an issue where the text on Stasis Beam had a grammatical error.
- Fixed an issue where the text on Blade of Gul had a grammatical error.
- Fixed an issue where the text on Dryzr Caliper had a grammatical error.
- Fixed an issue where the text on Prospector perk had a grammatical error.
- Fixed an issue where item description of Antidote did not match visual.
- Fixed an issue where the word “Sheild” was not formatted correctly on Difference Engine.
- Fixed an issue where item description of Feral Judgement did not match visual.
- Fixed an issue where the text on Decayed Heart had a grammatical error.
- Fixed an issue where “Another player is waiting at the Stone” wouldn't display if host was far from checkpoint.
- Fixed an issue where the description of the Ambit Ember was not clear in its use.
- Fixed an issue where crafting items weren’t displaying correctly on crafters.
- Fixed an issue where Poisoned Ambit Ember was exploding when player walked sideways.
- Fixed an issue where “ACID” text color was inconsistent across items.
- Fixed an issue where Handling Trait bonus was not clearly defining its application.
- Fixed an issue where being revived by the Thaen fruit was not displaying the immunity to status effects buff.
- Fixed an issue where difficulty icon was not always being displayed correctly for clients. This was a visual issue and did not affect the actual difficulty for clients.
- Fixed an issue where the host could get stuck in Menu if the client activated a cinematic.
- Fixed an issue where Crescent Moon’s Moonlight Barrage was missing description in crafting menu.
- Fixed an issue where status effect damage was missing from stats in character menu.
- Fixed an issue where equipping an Elemental Resistance fragment did not update Elemental Resistance values.
Misc Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the flashlight could disappear.
- Fixed an issue where multiple crafting materials were not rewarding scrap on subsequent pickups.
- Fixed an issue where Tal’Ratha’s music volume was not affected by the Music slider in settings.
- Fixed an issue where Rigs and Ava McCabe would not show icon for crafting when enough materials were acquired in Ward 13.
- Fixed an issue where the player could freeze up if they did multiple melee attacks before interacting with door during tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where the lights would remain on during N’Erud World boss fight.
- Fixed an issue where Thaen Tree growth could be screwed up if user changed their system clock time.
- Fixed an issue where Banish would not work with some items that increase mod duration.
- Fixed an issue where Enemy aggro could be disabled when leaving conversation with Oracle after receiving half quilt reward.
- Fixed an issue where Cass’s dialogue would get reset when Campaign was re-rolled.
- Fixed an issue where the player could die during the Postulant’s board game.
- Fixed an issue where Laemir Censer would cause Firestorm to disappear early.
- Fixed an issue where Trapped Laemir would reset his dialogue after event if player left area and returned.
- Fixed an issue where siege in Ashen Trainyard could be skipped by force closing application.
- Fixed an issue where players could get out of the world and infinitely fall at the start of N’Erud.
- Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, activating World Stone did not show available waypoints.
- Fixed an issue where a visual effect was playing incorrectly during introduction cinematic of Tal’Ratha’s Metaphysical fight.
- Fixed an issue where Clementine and The Keeper were not showing up on the Map while player was in the Labyrinth and Blackened Citadel.
- Fixed an issue where using Liquid escape would send players back to the Backrooms if had previously left.
- Fixed an issue where the host could takeover interaction controls with an NPC from client, leaving them unable to play.
- Fixed an issue where combat music volume would not be lowered when entering a new area.
- Fixed an issue with collision in Wallace’s room in Ward 13.
- Fixed several issues with collision on Losomn in various locations.
- Fixed several issues with collision on Yaesha in various locations.
- Fixed several issues with collision in the Labyrinth in various locations.
- Fixed several issues with collision on Root Earth in various locations.
- Fixed several issues with collision on N’Erud in various locations.
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect music was playing during siege battle in the Labyrinth.
- Fixed an issue where Non-Vendor NPCs wouldn’t speak in subsequent campaigns after beating the campaign previously.
- Fixed an issue where collision was present in the middle of the room after Jester’s card game in Losomn.
- Fixed an issue where kills from Bleed were not granting experience.
- Fixed an issue where clients’ screens would not turn red to indicate taking damage when hit by Plasma Cutter.
- Fixed an issue where if players force exited during conversation with Meidra about Tear of Kaeula they could not receive reward.
- Fixed an issue where Non-Hardcore characters could join Hardcore games.
- Fixed an issue where players would no longer be affected by fog on N’Erud.
- Fixed an issue where players could speak to Ford through hole in the wall in Tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where reticle would stick to friendly minions while using a controller.
- Fixed an issue where getting teleported by Nimue would potentially cause enemies to ignore the player.
- Fixed an issue where holding aim while getting staggered would not allow player to aim after being staggered.
As you can see, update 9.7.23 for Remnant 2 covers a lot of ground. Anything in there that caught your eye? You can find more about Remnant 2 on our dedicated page, including news and guides to help you solve the many puzzles in the game.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Remnant 2 update 9.7.23 patch notes