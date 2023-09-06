There will be no GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 earnings conference call GameStop will forgo a quarterly earnings call for the second straight quarter.

Earlier this year, GameStop (GME) shocked investors and financial spectators when it decided to cancel its previously scheduled Q1 2023 earnings call. It led many to speculate if the gaming retailer would do the same thing this quarter, or return to business as usual. Just as the Q2 2023 earnings report was released to the public, it was also announced that GameStop will once again forgo an earnings call.

GameStop confirmed in its Q2 2023 earnings report that it would not be holding an earnings call today. “The Company will not be holding a conference call today,” a sentence in the report reads. Instead, the company directs readers to its 10-Q form for additional information, but that document doesn’t shed any more light on the decision to forgo an earnings call for the second straight quarter.



Traditionally, publicly traded companies will hold earnings call shortly after the release of their earnings report and the close of markets. These calls are usually where executives provide additional details on the business’ performance over the period, as well as its outlook for the upcoming quarter. GameStop has historically held earnings calls, albeit short ones that usually don’t last nearly as long as other companies.

Since there’s no GME earnings call, we’ll be going live ourselves at 1:45 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m. ET to discuss the earnings report, the decision to skip an earnings call, and the overall state of the company.

Last quarter saw the firing of CEO Matt Furlong, which would explain the company's decision to abandon its earnings call. It's unclear why GameStop decided not to hold a call for Q2, though. That said, the retailer managed to beat EPS expectations and reported a smaller-than-expected loss on the quarter.