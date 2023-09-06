New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch Shacknews' GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 earnings reaction here

Here's how you can tune into our reaction to the Q2 2023 GameStop earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
2

Another financial quarter has come to a close, and thus, GameStop (GME) will be reporting its latest round of earnings today. For the second straight quarter, the company will not be holding an earnings call to further discuss the financial results. However, we'll be going live to discuss the earnings report and state of the company. If you’d like to hear the conversation, here’s how you can tune into Shacknews' reaction to GameStop’s Q2 2023 earnings report.

Listen to the GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 earnings call

The GameStop Q2 2023 earnings report reaction will take place at 1:45 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. After the stream concludes, we’ll be uploading it to our YouTube channel.

During the stream, you can expect to hear us chat about GameStop’s Q2 2023 earnings report. In recent quarters, GameStop has held incredibly short earnings calls, and even canceled its scheduled earnings call last quarter, after announcing the firing of CEO Matt Furlong. It looks like the company has once again decided to forgo holding an earnings call.

Over the last quarter, GameStop has shut down its crypto wallet and saw the resignation of its CFO. With that, we’re beyond curious to see how the video game retailer performs as we head into a busy fall season. For all of your GME updates, Shacknews has everything you need to know.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

