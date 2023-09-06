GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 EPS, whisper number & revenue expectations Video game retailer GameStop is set to report the company Q2 2023 earnings results this afternoon, and we have assembled Wall Street's sales and EPS expectations.

Most publicly-traded companies have reported their Q2 2023 earnings results, but everyone's favorite video game retailer GameStop is set to report earnings results on September 6, 2023 after the market close. The video game retailer's stock has been the target of an ongoing individual investor movement that began several years ago. We have compiled all of the important information and metrics to pay attention to when the SEC filing hits the news wire later today. Please take a look.

GameStop (GME) Q2 2023 EPS, and revenue Wall Street analyst expectations

Earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates:

Wall Street high EPS estimate: loss of $0.12/share

Wall Street mean EPS estimate: loss of $0.14/share

Wall Street low EPS estimate: loss of $0.17/share

Wall Street consensus EPS estimate: loss of $0.14/share

EPS whisper number: loss of $0.17/share

Wall Street mean Q2 2023 EPS expectations of a 14 cents/share loss would be an improvement from a 35 cents/share loss in Q2 2022

Revenue (sales) estimates:

Wall Street mean revenue estimate: $1.1 billion

Wall Street consensus revenue estimate: $1.14 billion

Wall Street mean Q2 2023 revenue estimate of $1.1 billion would be flat from Q2 2022 revenue of $1.1 billion

These estimates were compiled from information available at Etrade and Earningswhispers.com.

2023 has been another bumpy ride for GameStop shareholders.

Source: TC2000

GameStop's cash flow statement has also been a focus for investors. The company saw their cash holdings decrease by $126.6 million in Q2 2022, and $116.2 million of cash outflows in the most recent quarter. It will be interesting to see how the Statement of Cash Flows will play out in Q2 2023. It's important to note that the company announced that GameStop Wallet will be shuttering by the end of the year, and the CFO resigned. The company made some poorly-timed bets in the crypto space, but still had over $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet heading into the second quarter of 2023.

Today's Q2 2023 report is also the first quarterly earnings release since activist investor and Chewy Co-Founder Ryan Cohen took on his new role as Executive Chairman of GameStop. There was no Q1 2023 earnings results conference call, and GameStop had not provided any update on it's investor relations website at the time this article went live. Either way, Shacknews will be on our Twitch channel reacting to the news as it breaks.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.

Full Disclosure:

At the time of this article, Shacknews primary shareholder Asif A. Khan, his family members, or his company Virtue LLC had the following positions:

Long GameStop via GME shares (partially hedged with in--the-money put options)