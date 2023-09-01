Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 1: Diablo 4 and The Last of Us: Part 1 first-time sales

Summer is coming to an end, but there's still one more long weekend to go. Why not pick up an exciting new game? There are a pair of big-time 2023 PC releases that are getting first-time discounts. If you want to travel back in time, check out The Last of Us: Part 1. The PC version is being discounted for the first time as part of a much larger PlayStation promotion across various storefronts. If you want something more current, head over to Battle.net where Blizzard has Diablo 4 on sale for the first time.

Elsewhere, Steam also has the Steam Strategy Sale and GOG.com has kicked off its Autumn Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.

Pay $9 or more for Pumpkin Jack and New Super Lucky's Tale. Pay $15 or more to also receive Demon Turf, Kao the Kangaroo, The Spirit and the Mouse, and Hell Pie. Pay $17 to also receive A Hat in Time and A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Breathedge and Journey to the Savage Planet. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Entropy Centre, Trover Saves the Universe, and The Outer Worlds. Pay $30 or more to also receive High On Life and The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Primal Carnage: Extinction, and Animal Revolt Battle Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Prehistoric Hunt, Saurian, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, and Dinosaur Fossil Hunter. These activate on Steam.

Pay $13 or more to get Jack Move, The Banner Saga Trilogy Deluxe Pack, Coromon, and Jupiter Hell. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Deluxe Edition, Panzer Corps 2, and Songs of Conquest. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.