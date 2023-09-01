Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 1: Diablo 4 and The Last of Us: Part 1 first-time sales

Summer is coming to an end, but there's still one more long weekend to go. Why not pick up an exciting new game? There are a pair of big-time 2023 PC releases that are getting first-time discounts. If you want to travel back in time, check out The Last of Us: Part 1. The PC version is being discounted for the first time as part of a much larger PlayStation promotion across various storefronts. If you want something more current, head over to Battle.net where Blizzard has Diablo 4 on sale for the first time.
Elsewhere, Steam also has the Steam Strategy Sale and GOG.com has kicked off its Autumn Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Game Deals
- Diablo 4 - $54.59 (22% off)
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch 2 Complete Hero Collection - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Battle.net Game Deals.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Cave Story+ - FREE until 9/7
- Sony Publisher Sale
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Warner Brothers Publisher Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Gotham Knights - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $16.49 (67% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $11.99 (80% off)
- Batman Arkham
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman Arkham City GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes - $4.99 (75% off)
- Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame - $4.99 (75% off)
- We Are OFK - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Cris Tales - $7.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $43.19 (28% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $21.59 (64% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $31.49 (21% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $11.19 (72% off)
- Payday 2 Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.53 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $49.83 (17% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (2023) [Steam] - $48.96 (18% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $39.97 (33% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $16.59 (59% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $49.99 (41% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (31% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition [Ubisoft] - $20.00 (80% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.50 (67% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $16.50 (67% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $22.49 (55% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $33.11 (72% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [Ubisoft] - $37.25 (59% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Returnal [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $30.99 (38% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Sonic Frontiers [Steam] - $28.50 (52% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.25 (35% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trials Rising [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 + Phantom Liberty - $55.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dredge - $19.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $17.49 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $24.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- Card Shark - $13.99 (30% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $13.74 (45% off)
- Evil West - $24.99 (50% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $19.99 (50% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $15.39 (45% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza Complete Series - $55.99 (50% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $3.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga - $4.99 (75% off)
- Chorus - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Death's Door - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.99 (20% off)
- Warcraft 1+2 Bundle - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Medium - $27.99 (44% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Haven - $12.49 (50% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $6.99 (65% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $14.86 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $13.99 (65% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (75% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.39 (80% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $7.39 (26% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.99 (80% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $19.99 (60% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.39 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.79 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.69 (83% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- There are over 4,000 deals to be found during the GOG.com Autumn Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.44 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass, and Arcade Paradise. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Frozenheim and Evil Genius 2: World Domination. Pay $13 or more to also receive Pan'orama, Airborne Kingdom, and The Tenants. Pay $22 or more to also receive Prehistoric Kingdom and The Universim. These activate on Steam.
Pay $9 or more for Pumpkin Jack and New Super Lucky's Tale. Pay $15 or more to also receive Demon Turf, Kao the Kangaroo, The Spirit and the Mouse, and Hell Pie. Pay $17 to also receive A Hat in Time and A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Breathedge and Journey to the Savage Planet. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Entropy Centre, Trover Saves the Universe, and The Outer Worlds. Pay $30 or more to also receive High On Life and The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Turok, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Primal Carnage: Extinction, and Animal Revolt Battle Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Prehistoric Hunt, Saurian, Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt, and Dinosaur Fossil Hunter. These activate on Steam.
Pay $13 or more to get Jack Move, The Banner Saga Trilogy Deluxe Pack, Coromon, and Jupiter Hell. Pay $20 or more to also receive Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Deluxe Edition, Panzer Corps 2, and Songs of Conquest. These activate on Steam.
- End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: Lightfall [Steam/Epic] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Terra Nil [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $8.49 (66% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Humble Store's End of Summer Sale.
- Capcom Summer Spotlight
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Okami HD [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Summer Spotlight Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Gamescom Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition - $42.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $31.50 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $15.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (55% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Gamescom Sale.
Steam
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection (2023) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $17.49 (30% off)
- PlayStation PC Publisher Sale
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Returnal - $47.99 (20% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $33.49 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Days Gone - $16.49 (67% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Helldivers - $4.99 (75% off)
- Steam Strategy Fest
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $23.99 (60% off)
- Triangle Strategy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Inkbound [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Age of Empires 4 Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Frostpunk - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 - $15.91 (72% off)
- More from the Steam Strategy Fest.
- LEGO 2K Drive - $40.19 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/4)
- Dead By Daylight - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/4)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $27.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (63% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $35.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Planet of Lana - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rivals of Aether - $14.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 1: Diablo 4 and The Last of Us: Part 1 first-time sales